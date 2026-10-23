Lake Street Dive to Launch 2027 North American Tour Starting February 26

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Lake Street Dive have announced the first leg of their 2027 North American tour in support of the upcoming album What About Flamingos? The 15-city run begins February 26 in Waukee, IA, with dates in Nashville on March 5 at The Truth, and March 12 at Brooklyn Paramount. Special guest Snacktime will open every night except Greenville, SC.

Artist Presale Tickets and VIP Package sales begin Wednesday, October 28 at 10am local time. All tickets will be available with the General Onsale on Friday, October 30 at 10am local. Fans can sign up for early access to presale tickets at lakestreetdive.com.

The new single 'What About Flamingos?' is out now, and the album is out February 19, available for pre-order at lakestreetdive.com on vinyl and CD. This is the first release on the band's own Dive Not Drive Records.

The song's refrain 'This might be the only place' is the heart of the new record. 'This gratitude for what we have, and the magic of being alive infuses the entire album,' says bassist Bridget Kearney. 'In a stream of consciousness, the first thing that came to mind was, what about flamingos.'

Over the summer, before the album was announced, Lake Street Dive released the first single, 'You're Never Around.' The song has taken off—1.5M streams to date, with 2M views across platforms. The band also released their version of the Jackson Five's 'I Want You Back' from the 2026 Newport Jazz Festival, which has reached up to 2M views across platforms.

The title track is a reminder to appreciate the everyday wonders, especially playing in a band with your friends for twenty-two years. Born in Boston, based in New York City, Lake Street Dive—lead vocalist Rachael Price, drummer Mike Calabrese, keyboardist Akie Bermiss, and guitarist James Cornelison (all sing background vocals)—'quietly became a powerhouse live act able to play Madison Square Garden,' writes Rolling Stone.

What About Flamingos? was produced by two different producers on two coasts: Philip Weinrobe (Adrianne Lenker, Big Thief, Cass McCombs) at Spillway Sounds in West Hurley, NY, and Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Dawes, Margo Price) at his Topanga Canyon Five Star Studios in Los Angeles.

Their dedicated fanbase has long requested a live album, and Lake Street Dive responded by recording What About Flamingos? live in a room together—a first for the band. They gave each other songwriting prompts. For the funky and danceable 'Fences,' Akie asked Bridget to 'blend Robert Frost's poem 'Mending Fences' with Janet Jackson's Control.' 'It's Getting Late' was born when Bridget asked Rachael to 'imagine Laura Marling writing a song for Lake Street Dive.' For 'Back In Time,' Rachael asked Mike to use the old American Songbook form A, B, A, C. 'And I told him there has to be a singalong at the end.'

'When we set out to record this album, our focus was simple: to play live in a room together—human and alive and perfect in its imperfection,' says Lake Street Dive. 'We arrived without knowing what songs the others had been writing, with an open invitation to bring anything to the session. Each of us brought our own stories, loves, losses, and philosophies. As the album came together, a common thread.'

What About Flamingos? 2027 Tour — with special guests Snacktime (all dates except Greenville)

Feb 26 Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

Feb 27 Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Feb 28 St. Louis, MO — The Factory

March 2 Memphis, TN — Satellite Music Hall

March 3 Birmingham, AL — Alabama Theatre

March 5 Nashville, TN — The Truth

March 6 Greenville, SC — Peace Concert Hall (an evening with Lake Street Dive)

March 7 Washington, DC — The Anthem

March 9 Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

March 12 Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

March 16 Montreal, QC — MTELUS

March 17 Toronto, ON — HISTORY

March 19 Detroit, MI — Masonic Temple Theatre

March 20 Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace Theatre

March 21 Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theater

What About Flamingos? Track Listing

Back in Time

You're Never Around

Gertrude (featuring Huntertones)

My Own Damn Way

Vegas Mattress

What About Flamingos?

Baby Talk

All Ways

Fences

What You're Even Talking About

One Job

It's Getting Late

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez











Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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