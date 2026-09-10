SLAYYYTER Releases 'crank 2' Amid Sold-Out WOR$T GIRL TOUR

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Slayyyter has released a new song and self-directed video titled 'crank 2,' out now via RECORDS / Columbia Records. The release arrives amid her sold-out WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR and follows single 'brand new chanel$,' which marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100, and her first VMA nomination for her track 'DANCE...' in the Best Dance category.

Composed of sharp verses and a relentless hook, 'crank 2' channels betrayal into an unapologetic statement of power. Premiered on tour this summer, 'crank 2' has quickly become a standout moment in Slayyyter's live set, with crowds erupting from the opening bars through the final, rebellious refrain. The accompanying music video, directed by Slayyyter, is heightened in intensity by sharp choreography performed by Slayyyter along with a troupe of dancers as a twister rages on the horizon.

This past spring, Slayyyter released her critically acclaimed album WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, marking her most authentic and fully realized body of work to date. The record balances defiance with introspection, drawing inspiration from her St. Louis roots and the formative sounds that shaped her teen years. The album marked her debut on the Billboard 200 at #22 and was named Best New Album by Pitchfork. Since its release, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA has been included on numerous 'Best of 2026' album/song lists comprising Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, Variety, VOGUE, ELLE, Vulture, The Ringer, Stereogum, Paste, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, and more.

This summer, Slayyyter released single 'brand new chanel$,' which became her fastest growing single to date and marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98. The song has captured the attention of fans and critics alike, earning recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New York Times, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NYLON, and many more.

The entirely sold out WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD tour began in July with three shows in Slayyyter's hometown of St. Louis. The tour continues this fall with shows in major cities including New York City, Toronto, São Paulo, Paris, and more before wrapping in London on November 5, 2026. Slayyyter is joined by Pearly Drops for all North America and UK dates. Kalika will join as support for all EU dates.

SLAYYYTER 2026 LIVE DATES

North America

09/12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA* SOLD OUT

09/14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren* SOLD OUT

09/17 - Austin, TX - Emo's* SOLD OUT

09/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall* SOLD OUT

09/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues* SOLD OUT

09/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern* SOLD OUT

09/22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl* SOLD OUT

09/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore* SOLD OUT

09/26 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner* SOLD OUT

09/29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner* SOLD OUT

09/30 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield* SOLD OUT

10/01 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall* SOLD OUT

10/03 - New York, NY - Terminal 5* SOLD OUT

10/04 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount* SOLD OUT

10/06 - Lawrence, KS - The University of Kansas on the Hill***

South America

10/09 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - ZIG Festival SOLD OUT

10/10 - São Paulo, Brazil - ZIG Festival SOLD OUT

Europe

10/18 - Paris, France - Le Trianon** SOLD OUT

10/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso** SOLD OUT

10/20 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine** SOLD OUT

10/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega** SOLD OUT

10/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik** SOLD OUT

10/24 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium** SOLD OUT

10/26 - Prague, Czechia - Lucerna Music Bar** SOLD OUT

10/27 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol** SOLD OUT

10/28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix** SOLD OUT

UK

10/30 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall* SOLD OUT

10/31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute* SOLD OUT

11/01 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy* SOLD OUT

11/03 - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK* SOLD OUT

11/05 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse* SOLD OUT

* With support from Pearly Drops; ** with support from KALIKA; *** supporting Turnstile

About Slayyyter

From her breakthrough 2019 self-titled mixtape to her 2021 debut Troubled Paradise and 2023's STARfER, Slayyyter proved herself to be one of the great shape-shifters of pop, taking the past, present, and future of the genre and twisting it to her will. Early successes — 'Daddy AF' went from viral hit making Slayyyter's name online to soundtracking a key scene in the Oscar Best Picture winner Anora — fueled accolades from publications including Billboard, Paper, Variety, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and more, while earning Slayyyter opening slots with forebears like Tove Lo and Kesha.

But even with all that, Slayyyter decided something wasn't quite right. She decided to become who she was all along, underneath it all: the WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA. Slayyyter's third album is the most authentically her, while also boasting her most fully realized creative direction yet. She revisited her upbringing in St. Louis, and decided to make 'iPod music' — a free-for-all of feral punk, corroded pop, and raunchy rap — conjuring the 'Midwest-core tweaker bar rat' characters of her youth. Early singles 'BEAT UP CHANEL$,' 'CANNIBALISM!,' and 'CRANK' steadily built hype for the project over the course of 2025, with fans fervently embracing the raw, swaggering Slayyyter that emerged from the ashes of her past selves. WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA is out now.

Photo Credit: Alexa Zeliger



Photo Credit: Alexa Zeliger

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