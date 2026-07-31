SLAYYYTER Releases New Song "BRAND NEW CHANEL$"

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SLAYYYTER has released a new single titled BRAND NEW CHANEL$, marking the latest addition to the pop artist's growing catalog of music.

Today, SLAYYYTER releases new song and self-directed video, 'brand new chanel$' following the kick off of her sold-out WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR with three hometown shows in St. Louis. The release arrives off the heels of SLAYYYTER's album WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Dance Albums chart and received widespread critical acclaim.

With 'brand new chanel$,' SLAYYYTER transforms heartbreak into a high-drama pop anthem that unravels through late-night phone calls, after parties, and a designer obsession. The lyrics capture the tension between emotional entanglement and the clarity that comes from finally walking away, turning personal devastation into unapologetic empowerment. The accompanying music video, directed by SLAYYYTER, returns to the same house featured in the 'BEAT UP CHANEL$' music video. It also includes a nod to the fireworks shot from that video, as well as an inverted recreation of the WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA album artwork.

This past spring, SLAYYYTER released her critically acclaimed album WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, marking her most authentic and fully realized body of work to date. The record balances defiance with introspection, drawing inspiration from her St. Louis roots and the formative sounds that shaped her teen years. The album marked her debut on the Billboard 200 at #22 and was named Best New Album by Pitchfork. Since its release, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA has been included on numerous 'Best of 2026' album/song lists comprising Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, Variety, ELLE, Vulture, The Ringer, Stereogum, Paste, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, and more.

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