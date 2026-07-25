Sébastien Tellier to Return to North America for First Tour in Over a Decade

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French artist Sébastien Tellier is set to return to North America this fall for his first tour in over a decade, with dates scheduled across the United States and Mexico beginning September 21. The run opens at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, followed by stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego before closing September 30 at Pabellón Oeste in Mexico City. The tour coincides with the release of his album KISS THE BEAST on Because Music and recent collaborations including 'Thrill of the Night' featuring Slayyyter and Nile Rodgers, with a David Guetta remix now available, and 'Amnesia' with Kid Cudi.

The album KISS THE BEAST is available now on Because Music via https://lnk.to/ST-KTB. The David Guetta remix of 'Thrill of the Night' ft. Slayyyter and Nile Rodgers is available now at https://stellier.lnk.to/totndgremix.

Sébastien Tellier North America Tour Dates

Mon 9.21 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wed 9.23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

Sat 9.26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sun 9.27 - San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Fest

Wed 9.30 - Mexico City, MEX @ Pabellón Oeste

More information is available at https://www.sebastientellier.com/.

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