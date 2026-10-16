SKORTS to Release New EP MUSE AND THE MARQUEE

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New York City band SKORTS have announced their new EP Muse and the Marquee, out November 13, with the release of the single 'Bad Habit.' The band sees the EP as a bookend on the era of their debut album Incompletement, with the six new songs covering a wide range of sonic ground.

The band shares, ''Muse and the Marquee' is a collection of songs we had floating around before and during the recording of our debut album 'Incompletement'. Although 4 of the 6 songs were not recorded until after the release of the 'Incompletement', the new EP feels more like an extension of the first record than a stride towards the next. You can expect 6 very different types of songs on the new EP. A rainbow of flavors if you will! From heavy doom to perhaps dreamy adult-contemporary??? There is probably something for everyone to like and dislike on this EP and we couldn't be happier about it.'

Making a sharp pivot from the recent singles 'Headrush' and 'Amy,' the band's new single 'Bad Habit' shows a softer side. Setting out to toy with people's expectations of the band, SKORTS chose to announce their EP with a song that drifts instead of drives.

'It's definitely a tone shift from the other singles but 'Bad Habit' felt like the most natural 3rd release off the EP,' explains the band. ''Headrush' and 'Amy' are such 'rock songs' and while they are strong representations of our sound, we want to get people used to the fact that we are going to play anything. We play loud but we also play and write these softer, dreamier songs.'

Tracklist

'Amy'

'Headrush'

'Bad Habit'

'Western Skies'

'Pretty One (Opposites)'

'Tomorrow Land'

SKORTS has also announced their upcoming NYC EP release show for November 19 at Saint Vitus Bar. The night will also feature music from Paper Lady and Truman Flyer. Earlier this year, they supported Brigitte Calls Me Baby on a sold-out U.S. tour before heading overseas for a run of European shows and their first UK tour. Most recently, they performed at Iron Blossom and O Positive Festival.

At the end of last year, SKORTS released their debut album Incompletement. With the album's title, the group references the evolving nature of humanity and the freedom that can be found when giving up on the idea of arrival and instead embracing a state of flux. Migrating the magic of their live shows from the stage to the studio, the album was recorded live across three Brooklyn practice spaces with friend and producer Teddy O'Mara.

About SKORTS

SKORTS captured the force of their live show on their debut album, Incompletement: stadium-sized rock with a DIY edge, recorded with friend and producer Teddy O'Mara. The album brought together longtime crowd favorites including 'Eat Your Heart Out,' 'R4DR4M' and 'Bodies,' alongside the more tender 'Lace' and 'Anyone,' revealing a band capable of both sonic impact and emotional intimacy.

The foundation for SKORTS was laid when Alli Walls made what she calls her 'big romantic gesture to music' and moved from Denver to New York City in 2021. She met guitarist Char Smith at a local guitar shop, and the two began recording demos together. Smith later connected with bassist Emma Welch outside a bar, and with drummer Max Berdik completing the lineup, the band's creative chemistry quickly took hold.

The band developed its reputation the old-fashioned way: by playing constantly. After cutting their teeth on stages across New York City, SKORTS were named Oh My Rockness's Hardest Working Band of 2024, won Our Wicked Lady's Winter Madness battle-of-the-bands tournament, and recorded a live session for 90.7 WFUV at the invitation of radio host Alisa Ali.

The release of Incompletement in 2025 brought growing press attention. Clash Magazine selected SKORTS as one of the standout acts at Sweden's VIVA Sounds and praised the album as a raw, incisive debut that pairs post-punk bite with something more melodic and open. FLOOD Magazine premiered 'Burden' with the album announcement, while Atwood Magazine called the record 'an electrifying, neon-bathed rush of gravelly guitars, roaring vocals, and raw, unfiltered energy.'

That momentum carried into 2026. Following the release of Incompletement, SKORTS completed a sold-out U.S. tour supporting Brigitte Calls Me Baby before heading overseas for a run of European shows and their first UK tour. Guitar World featured SKORTS in its survey of New York City's current guitar scene alongside Geese, Castle Rat, Horsegirl and The Lemon Twigs.

In September, they brought that energy to Iron Blossom in Richmond, performing alongside Jack White, LCD Soundsystem, Geese and others. SKORTS are now moving into their next chapter while bookending their introductory era. Their new EP Muse and the Marquee will be released on November 13.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Alexis



Photo Credit: Lindsey Alexis

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