Then Comes Silence Release 'Bye Bye Land' Before REQUIEM BALLROOM

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Stockholm post-punk trio Then Comes Silence have released 'Bye Bye Land', the third single from their 'Requiem Ballroom' album, out November 20th via Metropolis Records. This deeply personal song confronts the helplessness of watching a loved one struggle with trauma and suicidal thoughts, offering a reminder of life's value, the importance of human connection and the hope of finding a reason to carry on.

Vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson wrote the song as a message to a close friend, expressing gratitude that he is still here and reminding him how much his life means to those around him. The track was recorded by Jörgen Wall at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies).

The 'Requiem Ballroom' album is divided into two parts, 'Ballroom' and 'Requiem,' with half of the album mixed by Tom van Heesch and half by Jon Bordon (Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club, The Exploding Boy), with mastering by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica). This new single follows 'Judgement Day', a celebration of life without regrets, and 'Remaker Redeemer', which explores death, rebirth and the possibility of transformation.

A tightly focused trio since 2022, Then Comes Silence was formed in 2012 by vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson. Drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie round out the band in its most direct, powerful and uncompromising form. One of the leading names on today's goth, post-punk and darkwave scene, they are driven by a fascination with horror, the occult and the raw intensity of underground music, having forged a distinctive sound and a devoted international following.

'This song is, in many ways, a slap in the face to one of my dearest friends. Someone who, after experiencing a life-changing trauma, reached a point where he decided he no longer wanted to be here. I'm not going to pretend that I know what was going through his mind or that I can fully understand what he was feeling. But I do know how deeply grateful I am that he's still here. And I know I'm far from the only one who feels that way. With this song, I want to remind him of how much he means to all of us... and, most importantly, how much his life means to himself,' says Alex Svenson.

'Watching someone self destruct can leave you feeling completely helpless, especially when it seems like there's nothing you can do to intervene. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or experiencing thoughts of suicide, please know that help is available. You don't have to face it alone.'

Produced by Alex Svenson, the track was recorded by Jörgen Wall at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch. The 'Requiem Ballroom' album's 'Ballroom' half was mixed by Jon Bordon (Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club, The Exploding Boy) and the 'Requiem' half was mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies). Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica) assumed mastering duties.

Then Comes Silence earlier released 'Judgement Day', a driving anthem that embraces failure, reckless choices and the thrill of living without regrets, embracing a final celebration before the inevitable reckoning. A behind-the-scenes documentary by Marzipan Moonlight offers a glimpse into the video's creation and the thriving spirit of Stockholm's goth community.

Their latest single 'Remaker Redeemer' is accompanied by a film by Damon Zurawski of Future Legends Films, descending into the space between death and rebirth, where the final journey into darkness becomes a passage toward transformation, renewal and the possibility of another world.

With the German post-punk scene their second home, Then Comes Silence has toured relentlessly for years. Continually expanding their geographic reach, they have cemented their reputation as one of the scene's hardest working bands. With several releases through Metropolis Records, they have further strengthened their international presence. Their impending eighth album follows 'Trickery' (2024) and 'Hunger' (2022), jointly released by Metropolis and Nexilis Records / Schubert Music.

With dark atmospheres, driving rhythms, razor-sharp hooks and explosive performances, Then Comes Silence continue to push forward. They have earned their place at the forefront of the modern gothic rock and post-punk movement, proving themselves to be a vital contemporary live act with frequent touring across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Then Comes Silence have shared the stage with acts such as The Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, Pink Turns Blue and The Bellwether Syndicate, while appearing at many of Europe's premier alternative festivals, including M'era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival and W-Festival.

On October 16th, 'Bye Bye Land' is out everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where their latest 'Trickery' album is also available on vinyl and CD. The 'Requiem Ballroom' album will be released on November 20th.

Then Comes Silence performs next in Stockholm, Sweden at Kollektivet Livet on October 24th. Tickets can be obtained at https://linktr.ee/tcsontour.

Album Credits

Lyrics & Music written by Alex Svenson

Alex Svenson - vocals, bass and synthezisers

Jonas Fransson - drums

Hugo Zombie - guitars

Johan Lange (Agent Side Grinder) - synthesizer on Track 12

Produced by Alex Svenson

Recorded by Jörgen Wall and Tom van Heesch

'Ballroom' half mixed by Jon Bordon (Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club, The Exploding Boy)

'Requiem' half mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Backyard Babies, Apocalyptica)

Mastered by Svante Forsbäck

Cover artwork by D.K. Griftegaard & Jonas Fransson

Released by Metropolis Records

Videos by Damon Zurawski at Future Legends Films

Mascots: Bengii, Lord of All Possible Pain and Mischief, El Pseudo & Johnny Nattsjö as Nebelmeer

Dancers: Jeff, Marisa, Mathias, Friðr, Grimm, Moa, Niklas & Elisabeth

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