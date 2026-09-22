SICKY Releases BUBBLEGUM PARTY Single Ahead of REDLAND Album

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British alternative artist SICKY, the solo project of Mick Butler, has released 'Bubblegum Party' - a fizzy, infectious indie-rock single that turns revenge into a riotous birthday-party meltdown. Packed with catchy hooks, crooked humour and a mischievous edge, the track follows a fictional heroine giving an arrogant, controlling figure his long-overdue comeuppance. Sweet on the surface but gleefully spiteful underneath, it captures SICKY's knack for blending melodic Britpop with beautifully off-kilter songwriting.

This is the first taste of 'Redland' - SICKY's fourth album - out on November 20th. Following 2025's critically acclaimed album 'Troubled Delight', the new record takes a darker turn, exploring friendships lost along the way, with plenty of room still for Butler's playful irreverence. Recorded, produced and mixed in Shropshire, by Butler, who is originally from the North of England, the single proves that sometimes the sweetest revenge comes with a killer pop hook.

Beneath the bubblegum facade lies a gloriously messy breakup party, served with a crooked grin as sweetness meets spite, chaos and a wicked sense of fun. Full of mischief, attitude and a darker sense of humour, 'Bubblegum Party' delivers one of SICKY's most fun and irreverent songs to date. 'Redland' is an album about friends lost along the way. It's a good bit darker than its predecessor 'Troubled Delight'.

'Ultimately, 'Bubblegum Party' is a tale of sweet revenge. A public humiliation of someone who absolutely had it coming to them. It's a work of fiction but has a large toe touching reality. We've all met the cocky arrogant lowlife type who tries to control someone they're supposed to be close to. Well, in this song, he gets his comeuppance at our heroine's birthday party,' says Mick Butler.

'The bubblegum reference is effectively a middle finger gesture by the metaphorical blowing of an exploding gum bubble in someone's direction. It's poppy, it's silly and it's just a bit of fun amongst some much darker moments on the 'Redland' album'.

SICKY is the solo project of Mick Butler, whose brand of melodic Britpop-infused indie rock spells good news for fans of Beck, Supergrass and early Blur. Originally from the Black Country region of England, he is now based in Shropshire.

While Mick Butler has had his run of playing in bands, ranging from the brass soaked pop of Papa Mantra to the dirty stomp of SUMO, he now derives pleasure from banging out tunes and crafting new material. Literally everything you hear in his music is him squeezing noises out of anything that'll sing.

In 2025, SICKY released his widely acclaimed 'Troubled Delight' album, preceded by his sophomore 'Garbage Town' album in 2022. Prior to that, in 2021, he debuted with 'Bowling Balls', partially inspired by Prince, Bowie and Ray Bradbury's book 'The Martian Chronicles'.

'Bubblegum Party' is now available from fine digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where his 'Troubled Delight' album can also be found. The 'Redland' album is out November 20th.

Credits

Written by Mick Butler (SICKY)

Recorded, mixed and produced by SICKY in Shropshire

Mastered by Streaky Mastering

Cover artwork by Robin Firth

Track List

1. Mort

2. It's Where I've Been All the Time

3. Bubblegum Party

4. Anything's Better

5. Troubled Delight

6. The Glass Ashtray

7. Swim

8. Twist

9. Lost a Friend Today

10. Complications Unknown

11. Time to Go

12. We're Home

Photo Credit: Helen Marshall



Photo Credit: Helen Marshall

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