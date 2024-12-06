Ruston Kelly Releases Earnest Rendition of Morgan Wallen's 'Sand In My Boots'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Ruston Kelly is closing out 2024 with his new rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots.” Kelly’s earnest cover generates an easy-going, meditative-like ambiance for listeners to easily sink into.

“I didn’t write this song but I think it’s very sick and I like that the verse starts on the 3 chord,” says Kelly. “Sand In My Boots” was written by Nashville’s Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, and Josh Osborne.

As a commended songwriter himself, Kelly also has a penchant for covering songs he loves by writers he respects. His 2019 EP Dirt Emo, Vol. 1 received high praise from the press with its blend of emo, country and Americana. The collection featured covers of songs by artists by such artist as Taylor Swift, Dashboard Confessional, The Carter Family, Wheatus, Saves the Day and Blink 182. The New York Times said of the project, "The album's dozen songs, propelled by his Americana and pop-punk tastes, thread the tension between downbeat and shimmery..."

Comments