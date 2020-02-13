Russian Renaissance Releases Debut Album Feb. 14

On February 14, 2020, Russian Renaissance, winner of the $100,000 Grand Prize at the 2017 M-Prize Competition, the largest prize for chamber music in the world, celebrates the release of its long-awaited self-titled debut album, Russian Renaissance [ACD-71332]. Coming to you from Russia with love, the quartet's first album on the Azica Records label features arrangements of Russian folk songs and stunning performances of everything from tango and folk to classical and jazz. It will be available everywhere you can buy or stream music, including Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.

February, March, and April 2020 also mark the quartet's sixth nationwide tour, with performances throughout the U.S., including Princeton, Minneapolis, Madison, New York, Dayton, Oberlin, Chicago, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Greenville, Augusta, and Laguna Woods. The tour will highlight select works from the new album, along with a new work by balalaika player Ivan Kuznetsov.

Russian Renaissance redefines the possibilities of their traditional Russian folk instruments (balalaika, domra/domra alto, button accordion, and balalaika contrabasso) and captures the attention of audiences worldwide. What makes Russian Renaissance truly special is their ability to both dazzle with breathtaking style and touch the hearts of listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

In addition to their success at the M-Prize Competition, Russian Renaissance has also received a Gold Medal for Chamber Music at the 1st Vienna International Music Competition (2019), 1st prize at the 69th Coupe Mondiale in Russia (2016), and was named Musical America's New Artist of the Month (March 2018).

Watch the tour video here:





