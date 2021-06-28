Rural Tapes Releases Enthralling 'Reddal' Live Video

Rural Tapes has released an enthralling live performance video for 'Reddal', the opener of his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album released earlier this year via Smuggler Music.



The video captures the Norwegian producer's adept skills in manipulating a variety of analog synths to bring to life this trippy expedition into the intoxicating prog-jazz abyss described by MOJO Magazine as a "shape-shifting mini-symphony".



Rural Tapes is the moniker of Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and regarding the performance he says, "I've never been a big fan of using pre-recorded tracks live to create a rich sound. I want to keep it as real as possible, and I want the opportunity to make mistakes to be there. This is how I stay focused. Anyway, mistakes are a good thing and show the human side in a performance.



"On this version of 'Reddal' I set up as many instruments and units in my studio as I could manage to manoeuvre, without getting lost in them. I enjoy working with monotonous and drone music, it creates a lot of space for melodies and musical inventions."



Rural Tapes is a largely instrumental odyssey that draws inspiration from 70's krautrock, film music, classical composers such as Chopin and instrumental bands like Tortoise.



The album features the previously released singles including 'Lost In Sound' featuring Scott McCaughey of R.E.M on vocals, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor on Rhodes and Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey, Tom Waits) playing flute. It also features the lead single 'Pardon My French', which also featured Alexis and Terry.



Rural Tapes is an astonishing record, overflowing with creativity and unpredictable delights, and one of incomparable sound to anything released this year.

Watch here: