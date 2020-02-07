Runway Richy Delivers New Song 'Dumpin' Feat. T.I.

Runway Richy is excited to deliver his hard-hitting new song "Dumpin" featuring a stand-out appearance by fellow Atlanta rapper T.I. Produced by Saucelord Rich from duo Fki (2Chainz, Young Thug), the track finds the two MCs delivering a couple of aggressive verses on their first collaboration. A music video is on the way and "Dumpin" will be appear on Runway's upcoming project Perc 30 to be released via Beatroot Music.

"I've been around Hustle Gang for years," explains Runway Richy. "Not in a million years I ever thought I would be FaceTimeing with T.I or doing a song with him, but they say it's all about timing!! Well, guess my time is now!!"

Perc 30 follows Runway's popular China Cafeteria mixtape series and his Rari's & Runways mixtape series.





Related Articles View More Music Stories