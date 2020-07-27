Rufus Wainwright and Choir! Choir! Choir! Share Cover of 'Across The Universe'

Featuring Thousands Of Singers From Around The World

Choir! Choir! Choir! and Rufus Wainwright share a powerful new version of "Across The Universe" featuring virtual contributions from around the world. The truly global video is comprised of thousands of singers who submitted videos from a myriad of locations across the planet.

Watch it below!

The project began with a simple phone call between Rufus Wainwright and Choir! Choir! Choir! co-founders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. Teaming up once again, they invited people from all over the world to submit videos of themselves singing the timeless Beatles classic. Wainwright, who takes on the lead vocals, celebrated the release of his brand new album, Unfollow the Rules, this month.

They hoped to hit a lofty goal of 500 submissions after participants learned a harmony through an instructional video - either a part A or part B. To everyone's surprise, an overwhelming 1500 submissions came pouring in from across the globe.

After weeks of reviewing the clips, undertaking a massive audio mix, and several cracks at the arduous video edit, the resulting work - which was compiled with the help of Steve Major & longtime collaborator Byron Wong - is a beautiful piece featuring thousands of passionate souls singing in their homes accompanying the gorgeous soaring voice of Rufus Wainwright.

"I have sung 'Across the Universe' for many years. But only now do I truly understand the chorus. It is really the universe that is singing 'Nothing's gonna change my world.' It is a thrill to express this eternal fact with so many voices from all around the planet," Wainwright says.

"Whether it's living through COVID-19, standing with equality, the Black Lives Matter movement: when we give back to our communities, we will always feel stronger and less alone," says Nobu Adilman.

"We are overjoyed to share our cover of The Beatles' 'Across The Universe' with Rufus Wainwright and a truly international Choir! Choir! Choir!. As the days pass, we hope we never forget that our voices make a huge difference. In times of pandemics, massive economic hardships and social change, we will be there for each other."

This special video marks Choir! Choir! Choir!'s third collaboration with Rufus Wainwright. Their first was a 2016 performance of "Hallelujah" that has garnered nearly 35 million views. The second, a performance of the same song, took place at the 9/11 museum in New York to mark the end of the rescue and recovery mission. It was filmed by All Arts for Rescue Recovery and Healing: the 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication, which is available to stream HERE.

