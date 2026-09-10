Ruby Waters Shares Official Video For GET A GRIP

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JUNO-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Ruby Waters has shared the official music video for her latest single, 'GET A GRIP.'

The release arrives amid a breakout stretch for Waters, whose previous single 'WET T-SHIRT' has surpassed 11 million Spotify streams and became a Canadian Modern Rock radio hit, adding to a career that has already earned her a JUNO Award nomination, an appearance at Osheaga and tours alongside City and Colour and Shakey Graves.

On the new single and music video Ruby says: 'The video for GET A GRIP was a pretty loose program of me just doing my thang. Adit is a legend and always captures the magic. I love playing around in the mountains and I love kicking it with friends-two of the many things I'm very thankful for.'

With 'GET A GRIP,' Waters continues to showcase the genre-blurring sound and a true sense of self that has made her one of alternative music's most compelling rising voices. Moving freely between grungy rock, dream pop, soul and R&B, she pairs her signature dexterous and raspy vocals with an honesty that can be vulnerable, provocative and sharply funny, often all at once.

Shot in Whistler, BC, the accompanying video finds Waters firmly in her element, biking through the woods, and hanging at a local bar with friends. Directed by Adit Dixit (MICO, Valley, and AP Dhillon), the laid-back visual captures Waters doing things exactly as she wants and entirely on her own terms - determined not to take herself too seriously.

Waters has surpassed 150 million streams globally and currently has more than 800,000 monthly Spotify listeners, while 'WET T-SHIRT' climbed to No. 8 on Billboard Canada's Alternative Airplay chart - one of three Top 5 Alternative radio singles for Waters to date and was later named by Billboard Canada as one of 25 songs that defined its charts in 2025. Her 2024 album What's The Point also earned Waters her second JUNO Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year, cementing the fiercely independent artist as a major emerging voice while her audience continues to expand.

Waters' appeal lies in the contradictions at the heart of her music. Citing Rihanna and Nirvana as two of her biggest influences, she moves between sensual confidence and raw vulnerability, writing candidly about desire, insecurity, self-sabotage and the messier parts of figuring yourself out.

Her path to this point has been just as organic. Raised in Ontario in a musical family, Waters began performing young before eventually busking on the streets of Toronto, at one point using what she earned to pay her rent. A pivotal moment came when Dallas Green caught an early performance at Toronto's Rivoli and invited her on tour after the show. 'I've listened to him since I was five,' Waters recalls. 'I was like, 'What the f are you even doing here, dude?''

Waters has since toured with City and Colour and Shakey Graves, performed at major festivals including Osheaga and built a fiercely devoted audience drawn to the honesty and lack of pretense at the center of her music. Now based in the mountains of British Columbia, that connection remains at the heart of what she does.

'I want the music to be a safe place,' she says. 'I've been told by a lot of people that they feel that way. So it makes me very happy to make people feel like they're enough.'

With 'GET A GRIP,' Waters continues to expand that world, pairing her instinctive sound with the humor, vulnerability and unpredictability that have carried her from singing on the streets to stages around the world.

About Ruby Waters

Ruby Waters has never fit cleanly into one box. Raised in Ontario and now based in the mountains of British Columbia, the singer, songwriter and musician first found her voice performing at farmers markets and busking on the streets of Toronto, at one point paying her rent with what she earned singing. Her instinctive, genre-blurring sound pulls from alternative rock, dream pop, R&B, soul and raw singer-songwriter confessionals, with Waters citing Rihanna and Nirvana as two artists who capture the opposing sides of her musical personality. Since those early days, she has toured internationally alongside artists including City and Colour and Shakey Graves, performed at Osheaga and earned a 2025 JUNO Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year for What's The Point. Her 2025 single 'WET T-SHIRT' has surpassed 11 million Spotify streams and reached No. 14 at Canadian Modern Rock radio, helping grow her audience to more than 800,000 monthly Spotify listeners as she continues building one of alternative music's most fiercely devoted fanbases entirely on her own terms.

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia



Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

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