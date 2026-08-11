Dualtone Records to Mark 25th Anniversary With AmericanaFest Panel, Showcase

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Dualtone Records, the Nashville-based independent label, will mark its 25th anniversary with two events during AmericanaFest: a panel discussion titled Dualtone at 25: Keep Pressing On and an anniversary showcase at The Basement East. The panel will bring together label co-founder Scott Robinson, general manager Whitaker Elledge, SVP of promotion and strategy Julie Muncy, agent Keith Levy of The Team, and Dualtone artist Aubory Bugg, moderated by World Cafe host Raina Douris, to discuss artist development and the label's history. The following showcase will feature performances by HOUNDMOUTH, SHAKEY GRAVES, THE BROOK & THE BLUFF, LANGHORNE SLIM, FUTUREBIRDS, Abraham Alexander, Aubory Bugg and additional guests.

On September 16, AmericanaFest will host the panel discussion Dualtone at 25: Keep Pressing On, a forward-looking conversation about the evolution of independent music through the lens of artist development. Moderated by World Cafe host Raina Douris, the panel will reflect on the label's journey over the past quarter century while exploring how independent labels continue to build meaningful, sustainable careers in an ever-changing music landscape.

Joining Douris will be Dualtone Records Co-Founder Scott Robinson, Dualtone General Manager and SVP of Artist Development Whitaker Elledge, SVP of Promotion and Strategy Julie Muncy, The Team's Keith Levy and Dualtone recording artist Aubory Bugg. Together, they'll discuss the label's artist-first philosophy, the importance of long-term creative partnerships, and what the future holds for independent music.

About the panel, Julie Muncy says, 'I can't wait for our conversation. Bringing together this group to talk about real artist development with an authentic and modern approach feels like exactly the right way to celebrate Dualtone's 25 years.'

About the showcase, Dualtone VP of Synch Daniel Higbee says, 'We are excited to celebrate 25 years as a label with an incredible lineup of artists who call Dualtone home. It's going to be a joyous night of music with our family and friends in the community. I can't think of a better way to honor this milestone. It's fitting that we're doing this at The Basement East, which is only a stone's throw from the old Dualtone office. We feel forever linked by the 2020 tornado which ripped off the venue's roof and sent their HVAC into our building!'

Badges and wristbands are on sale now at americanamusic.org.

Event Details

Wednesday September 16

Dualtone at 25: Keep Pressing On Panel Discussion

10:30 am - 11:30 am @ Embassy Suites - Riverbed A&B

708 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN

Moderator: Raina Douris, Host of World Cafe WXPN / NPR

Panelists:

Scott Robinson, Dualtone Records Co-Founder

Whitaker Elledge, Dualtone Records GM / SVP Artist Development

Julie Muncy, Dualtone Records SVP of Promotion and Strategy

Keith Levy, Agent, The Team

Aubory Bugg, Dualtone Records Artist

Thursday, September 19

Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash

7:00 pm at The Basement East

917 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Featuring performances by:

Houndmouth

Shakey Graves

The Brook & The Bluff

Langhorne Slim

Futurebirds

Abraham Alexander

Aubory Bugg

& Very Special Guests

Dualtone Records was founded in 2001 by Scott Robinson and Dan Herrington, with Paul Roper joining shortly after, and has since worked with artists including THE LUMINEERS, SHAKEY GRAVES, LANGHORNE SLIM, Kathleen Edwards and Abraham Alexander, alongside newer acts such as Aubory Bugg, FLIPTURN, THE BROOK & THE BLUFF and MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT.

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