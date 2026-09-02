Photos: Jake Soberlak to Release Debut Album I'M IN TROUBLE, Plans B.C. Tour

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At 17-years-old, Jake Soberlak of Kamloops, British Columbia plays the blues with the authority of someone who has lived inside the music for half a century. Jake Soberlak shares his debut single 'You Gotta Leave,' the first taste of his forthcoming album 'I'm In Trouble', arriving September 11, 2026. The song announces the arrival of one of the most compelling young voices working in Canadian blues today.











Soberlak's path into the blues began with a discovery that reached across generations. Digging through a collection of his grandfather's old records brought over from England, he found something scratchy, raw and utterly alive that grabbed hold and never let go. He followed the threads the way devoted blues listeners always have, one name leading to another, one record to the next, building a deep self-education in a tradition more than a century old. B.B. King, Peter Green and Eric Clapton became his teachers. He picked up guitar at thirteen and harmonica at fourteen, and word soon spread through Kamloops that something special was happening.

'You Gotta Leave' is an original Soberlak composition, and its origin offers a window into how completely he has absorbed the form. He wrote the song after hearing 'Wine, Whiskey and Women' by Papa Lightfoot, a recording where the vocal sounds as though it is being sung straight through the harmonica microphone. Soberlak set out to write something where he could capture that very effect, channeling a vintage technique into a fresh new song. The result swaggers with confidence, anchored by a piano solo that he counts among his favourite moments on the entire record.

The lyrics carry the plainspoken directness that defines the best of the genre. 'You gotta leave now babe go away from my door,' Soberlak sings, 'it's over now baby I don't want you around no more.' There is a knowing assurance in lines like 'won't you tell me where you learned to be so cold,' delivered by a young artist who understands that the blues was always about connecting to something real and giving it your own honest take.

The single arrives from sessions that honour the way the great records were made. Soberlak cut his debut album at Afterlife Studios in Vancouver with producer and drummer Leon Power, known for his work with City and Colour and Frazey Ford. Power assembled a seasoned band for the dates, with Darren Parris on bass, the acclaimed Darryl Havers on piano and John Raham engineering. Every track went down live off the floor across two days, four musicians playing together in a room, capturing the spontaneity and feeling that the form demands.

For a teenager recording his first album alongside players of that caliber, the experience proved joyful and affirming. 'They're all great people and great musicians, and it was so much fun,' Soberlak says. He approaches the music with a humility that runs deeper than his years. 'Not all blues songs are sad,' he explains. 'It's really a reflection of life. I like finding songs from the 30s, 40s or 50s, these gems that I really connect with, and I enjoy giving them my own take once I've learned them.'

Soberlak has been building his live reputation across Kamloops and the surrounding region one room at a time, and his goals remain refreshingly uncomplicated. 'I just want to be playing music and gigging,' he says. 'That's all I want to do.' That clarity of purpose runs through every note of 'You Gotta Leave' and points toward a debut album that introduces a genuine old soul finding his voice.

Tour Dates

October 8, 2026: Salt Spring Island, BC, Salt Spring Legion

October 9, 2026: Cowichan Bay, BC, Private House Show

October 10, 2026: Port Alberni, BC, The Rainbow Room

October 11, 2026: Nanaimo, BC, Hosting the Nanaimo Blues Jam at The Queens

October 13, 2026: Victoria, BC, The Coda Club

October 15, 2026: Vancouver, BC, The Heatley

October 16, 2026: Langley, BC, Bez Arts Centre

October 18, 2026: Dewdney, BC, The Dewdney Church of the Blues

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