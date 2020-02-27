RuPaul Releases New Single 'I'm That Bitch' Calling Out Jimmy Fallon

Feb. 27, 2020  
The QUEEN of Drag, RuPaul released a new rap single called "I'm That Bitch," featuring tongue-in-cheek lyrics that reference his recent hilarious appearance on Jimmy Fallon that went viral.

Lyrics:

"Had to almost cancel Jimmy, put him in a bodybag

He called me a drag queen. Bitch, I'm the Queen of Drag

DRAG QUEEN?!? Bitch, I'm the Queen of Drag

D-D-DRAG QUEEN?!? Bitch, I'm the Queen of Drag

In case you forgot let me remind you that I, I, I'm That Bitch."

Listen to the first 60 seconds of the song and watch his appearance on Fallon below!

Ru's solo single will be followed by the Season 12 cast recording of the song, which will debut on the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, tomorrow, Friday, February 28th at 8pm on VH1. Both versions will be available for streaming and download the evening of Friday, February 28th.

The rap was written by RuPaul, Leland, Freddy Scott, and Tom Campbell in honor of this season's premiere guest judge, the iconic Nicki Minaj.



