Rose Hotel's Debut LP Out Today

Rose Hotel, aka Atlanta-based singer-songwriter and frontwoman Jordan Reynolds, is excited to share her debut LP, I Will Only Come When It's A Yes, which can be purchased now via Bandcamp and streamed at Spotify and Apple Music. The album features nearly a dozen musicians from Atlanta, GA's emerging indie scene - members of Material Girls, Neighbor Lady, Shepherds, Karaoke, and Palm Sunday. Two years ago, Reynolds relocated to Atlanta from Bowling Green, KY and immediately embedded herself in a tight-knit community of like-minded musicians whom she came to work with, live amongst, and love. Her collaborations within this bourgeoning community produced a fuller, more polished evolution of the lo-fi, bedroom origins on 2017's Always A Good Reason EP. Having attended 11 different schools growing up, Reynolds has never spent too long in one place and this theme of leaving loved ones behind threads throughout her stunning debut full-length. The new songs dissect crumbling relationships and the disorienting feelings of striking out on your own but also embody the peace that's found in embracing the new.

With its release, the album has garnered multiple "best of the week" nods. Paste Magazine says, "It's a miraculous mix of psych-rock, pop and jazz that shouldn't work, but Reynolds and her band knit them all tightly together for a full, bold sound. The warped guitars and hurried drums sound like Aussie psych; the relaxed trumpet and pedal steel like a fusion of early blues and jazz." Vice's music site Noisey adds, "The dreamy opener '10 K' showcases her sonic leap, boasting a pogoing bassline, ethereal harmonies, and woozy guitars. Here she sings, 'I can just go off my / Age and experience / I don't know the future' and the comfort in her voice belies the existential angst in the lyrics. Her songwriting shines as she navigates the gray areas in love and life, like on 'If It Ain't Hard,' when she muses over a stomping rhythm, 'If it ain't hard, then it's not love / And if it's hard, then it's not love.'"

In celebration of I Will Only Come When It's A Yes, Rose Hotel will play an album release show at Atlanta's 529 tonight. Reynolds and her band will then embark on a summer tour with dates in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, Chicago, Louisville, & more (full tour details below).

I Will Only Come When It's A Yes Tracklisting:

1) 10 K

2) WRITE HOME

3) WOULD YOU BELIEVE ME

4) WAS IT RIGHT

5) JAMIE

6) BETTER

7) BLUE LIGHT

8) IF IT AIN'T HARD

9) RUNNING BEHIND

Rose Hotel On Tour:

May 31 - 529 - Atlanta, GA

June 1 - Flicker - Athens, GA

June 19 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

June 20 - Hungry Brain - Chicago, IL

June 21 - Tidball's - Bowling Green, KY

June 22 - 5 Spot - Nashville, TN

July 11 - DWELL - Washington, DC

July 12 - Bourbon & Branch - Philadelphia, PA

July 14 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY





