Rootsy Pop/Americana Singer-Songwriter Jordan Whitmore Set To Release EP, GOOD THINGS

Texas-based singer-songwriter Jordan Whitmore is set to share her rootsy pop/Americana musical goodness with the world on September 6, 2019, with the release of her EP, Good Things. Mixing heartland rock & roll guitars with bright pop hooks a la Sheryl Crow, Whitmore showcases her cross-genre sound on the EP, which was produced by Brian Douglas Phillips (who produced her 2014 album, Other Side, as well as singles like "Here's To You" and "I Promise"). Atwood Magazine admired the first single, "Something Different" (released in May), for its "touch of heartland rock n roll mixed with pop catchiness, making it all in all feel-good and familiar."



"I'm excited to finally share this project with the world," says Whitmore. "After walking through a personally tough season these past few years, the creative process of writing and recording Good Things felt a bit like coming up for air. Thematically, these aren't overtly shiny, happy songs, but there's an underlying optimism and energy that feels really good to me, and I hope the listener feels that too."



An eclectic EP featuring six songs that excel at turning heavy source material into something beautiful, Good Things casts its net wide, heralding the shifting seasons in Whitmore's life with a bolder, broader sound, and it's an EP about changes, challenges, time, and the love that makes it all worthwhile. It's more guitar-driven than Other Side and more diverse than anything else in her catalog. Inspired by a difficult season of transition and waiting, Good Things ultimately looks ahead toward brighter horizons. While some of the themes may be weighty, the music itself is buoyantly arranged and brightly performed, with Whitmore remaining honest and hopeful as she approaches a new season.



Now five records into her career, and with influences as varied as Aimee Mann, Shawn Colvin, and Alabama Shakes, Whitmore has maintained her artistic independence while racking up a list of accolades. Her sharply-written songs have been finalists at the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and award-winners at the National Unplugged Songwriting Contest. They've told the story of her life, too, serving as the soundtrack for the heartaches, hard roads, and happy moments of an adulthood often spent onstage and in the writing room.



When she left Austin several years ago and moved to the small town of Granbury, TX, Whitmore wasn't only leaving the place she'd called home throughout adulthood. She was leaving the city where she'd launched her career. For years, Austin had been her musical headquarters, inspiring the diverse songwriting that filled her records. Austin press praised her music, with the Chronicle writing, "She sounds thoroughly modern, which speaks well for Whitmore's writing and alluring vocals." KUTX.org's Austin Music Minute applauded her music and its themes, saying, "For all the times you've felt alone in this mess, Whitmore steps up to remind you these are universal challenges we all go through." AndEar to the Ground Music lauded her "great voice, nice sensitivities in writing, and an eye toward making the world a better place."



Whitmore plans to tour in advance of and around the EP release date (see list of confirmed dates below; more dates will be announced soon).



Jordan Whitmore Tour Dates:

July 27: Fred's Texas Café / Ft. Worth, TX

September 24: Geraldine's / Austin, TX

September 28: Southern Star Brewing / Conroe, TX

October 24: 04 Center / Austin, TX (with Leigh Nash)



...more dates to be announced soon!



www.jordanwhitmore.com





