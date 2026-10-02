Romy Mars Shares New Single THE RAGE With Music Video

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Romy Mars has released her new single 'The Rage,' via The Orchard/Sony Music, marking her first music release since last year. The track was written and produced alongside frequent collaborators Claud and Josh Mehling, and uses Mars' razor-sharp wit and keen cultural eye to reckon with longing for a past toxic relationship.

Says Mars, ''The Rage' is about being so bored and numb that you miss the person who made you feel deeply, even if you were enraged at their behavior. When I wander around places I feel I don't belong, I miss this person, even though they hurt me, which feels unhealthy since I don't want to be with them. But I miss feeling angry and passionate about something when the colors feel flat.'

The new song is accompanied by a new music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Zara Larsson, Tate McRae). With vintage-inspired visuals that find Romy the star of a disastrous student short film just to please her boyfriend, the video is both tongue-in-cheek and tinged with melancholy.

Since starting her music career, Romy has established herself as both a singer-songwriter and a rising fixture of pop culture. In 2024, she unveiled her debut EP, Stuck Up, which combined teenage heartbreak and confessional lyrics set to breezy bedroom pop instrumentals. 'The Rage' follows her most recent releases 'Ego' and 'A-Lister,' the reflection on fame that The New York Times deemed an 'A+ pop record' (NYT Popcast), which led to her dancing with Charli xcx and singing with Role Model, among other appearances.

Photo Credit: Olivia Parker



Photo Credit: Olivia Parker

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