Boy Sim to Release Breakup Anthem CLOUD NINE
The Los Angeles-based producer, known for work on Slayyyter tracks, blends pop-punk and electronic influences on the new single.
Los Angeles-based hyper-pop artist and producer Boy Sim will release his latest single, 'Cloud Nine,' on Friday, October 9. The queer-pop artist and producer behind Slayyyter's 'Hello Kitty' and 'Touch My Body,' Boy Sim turns post-breakup denial into euphoric hyper-pop on 'Cloud Nine,' capturing the liberating moment when the rose-colored haze of infatuation begins to clear and reveals the harsh reality behind a once-idealized relationship.
Breaking free from the illusion that once tethered him to the wrong person, Boy Sim discovers an even greater high when he finally learns to let go. Live pop-punk guitars, distorted synths, and a huge chorus frame its central tension: performing happiness until it almost becomes real.
About Boy Sim
Boy Sim is a Los Angeles-based pop artist, producer, songwriter, and audio engineer whose unique musical artistry blends hyperpop and dance pop with punk and electronic influences. Boy Sim quickly made a name for himself within the underground pop scene, collaborating with artists such as Slayyyter, Ayesha Erotica, and Dorian Electra. He has shared the stage with Charli XCX and toured as the support act for Slayyyter.
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