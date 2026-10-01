Boy Sim to Release Breakup Anthem CLOUD NINE

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Los Angeles-based hyper-pop artist Boy Sim will release his latest single, 'Cloud Nine,' on Friday, October 9. The queer-pop artist and producer behind Slayyyter's 'Hello Kitty' and 'Touch My Body,' Boy Sim turns post-breakup denial into euphoric hyper-pop on 'Cloud Nine,' capturing the liberating moment when the rose-colored haze of infatuation begins to clear and reveals the harsh reality behind a once-idealized relationship.

Breaking free from the illusion that once tethered him to the wrong person, Boy Sim discovers an even greater high when he finally learns to let go. Live pop-punk guitars, distorted synths, and a huge chorus frame its central tension: performing happiness until it almost becomes real.

Pairing a pulsating electronic beat with a pop-punk undertone, 'Cloud Nine' turns emotional chaos into a glitter-charged rush of infectious melodies and playful defiance. A music video will be released shortly after.

About Boy Sim

Boy Sim is a Los Angeles-based pop artist, producer, songwriter, and audio engineer whose unique musical artistry blends hyperpop and dance pop with punk and electronic influences. Boy Sim quickly made a name for himself within the underground pop scene, collaborating with artists such as Slayyyter, Ayesha Erotica, and Dorian Electra. He has shared the stage with Charli XCX and toured as the support act for Slayyyter.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 08 Hrs 40 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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