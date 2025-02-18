Rock The Bells Cruise Reveals First Wave of Artists Including The LOX, Da Brat, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture founded by LL COOL J has announced the first wave of talent joining the 2025 “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” cruise which is returning for its third annual sailing on October 27, 2025 for another 4 days of non-stop Hip-Hop. This experience is inspired by classic Hip-Hop for Hip-Hop heads. This cruise has sold out within a week in the previous two years and has accumulated a waitlist of over 20,000 cruisers.

The initial wave of talent includes The LOX, Da Brat, GZA, Lupe Fiasco, MC Lyte, Fabolous, Xzibit, Dead Prez, The Pharcyde, Paul Wall, Buckshot & Smif-N-Wessun, Onyx, Nappy Roots, Kool G Rap, MC Sha-Rock and Ed Lover with a cast of DJs that set the tone for the cruise, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mannie Fresh, DJ Paul, J.PERIOD, DJ Evil Dee, DJ Kool, DJ R-Tistic and Rock The Bells Radio's own DJ Scratch, Technician The DJ, DJ Chuck Chillout and DJ Epps.

This cruise will also feature an epic lineup of comedians including Affion Crockett, Guy Torry, Tony Roberts, and Lance Woods.

“Rock The Bells Cruise” is in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. Setting sail from Miami to Bimini on October 27 - October 31, 2025. The “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is a one-of-a-kind experience, offering an immersive Hip-Hop experience aboard Norwegian Jewel.

Rock The Bells elevates Hip-Hop’s legacy through music, fashion, art, and community engagement. The brand honors the genre's history and highlights its impact on culture, from the streets to the global stage. The Rock The Bells Cruise connects fans, artists, creators, and tastemakers, building a space where the authenticity of Hip-Hop thrives and its stories are told.

The week-long cruise will sail from Miami and make one stop in the Bahamas at Bimini. Pricing ranges from $1,180 to $7,191. Cabins have been made public and more information can be found at rockthebellscruise.com. A full slate of performers, activities and other details will be made available within the coming months.

About Rock The Bells:

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us @RockTheBells and www.rockthebells.com.

