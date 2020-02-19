Robot Koch Releases New Single 'Liquid'

The first single out of Robot Koch's upcoming album, The Next Billion Years is out now.

The Next Billion Years was inspired by a tape Robot found which contained a 1973 recording of the late explorer, Jacques-Yves Cousteau contemplating the future of our species and planet. Far from being just an interesting speech, that recording was of special relevance to Robot whose whole body of work revolves around similar meditations. His music, characterized by the juxtaposition of analogue and synthetic sounds, evoke both familiarity and alienation, humanism and futurism. It was this big-picture view that informed Robot's decision to work with the grandeur of an orchestra and the famed Estonian conductor Kristjan Järvi on The Next Billion Years.

The Next Billion Years' firs single "Liquid" is out now - listen below!





