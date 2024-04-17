Rob49 and Skilla Baby To Highly Co-Headline US Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two of the hottest burgeoning rap artists, Rob49 and Skilla Baby, are set to embark on their breakout co-headlining tour, “Vultures Eat The Most,” promising an electrifying experience for fans across the nation.

This marks the duo’s first tour, kicking off in Orlando, FL on May 30th at Level 13. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of energetic performances as the tour makes its way through 17 major cities such as Chicago, IL, New York, NY, and Boston, MA, before culminating in a spectacular finale at the iconic House of Blues in Dallas, TX on July 2.

Rob49 is also set to bring back his annual Vulture Island Experience concert at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on June 15th, which will feature Rob49 and Skilla Baby, alongside special guests including Polo G, Hxncho, No Cap, YTB Fatt, and many more.

With their distinctive styles and magnetic stage presence, Rob49 and Skilla Baby are poised to deliver an unparalleled live experience, showcasing their latest hits and fan-favorite tracks such as their hit collab record, “Mama”. From pulsating beats to poignant lyrics, each performance promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Tickets for the “Vultures Eat The Most” tour will go on sale on Friday April 19th, offering fans the opportunity to secure their spot at one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Pre-sale tickets will go live on Thursday 4/18 through each city's promoter. Click HERE to buy tickets.

About Rob49

Rob49 is one of the most talked-about young rappers of the moment, and leading the charge of the voice of New Orleans rap. His ungovernable energy coursing through songs like “Hustler’s Anthem,” “Vulture Island,” and his breakthrough, 2020’s “No Kizzy”, are chilling in their specificity but yet still come straight from the gut. Rob49’s 2022 project, Welcome to Vulture Island marked the turning point after which Rob49 became an unmissable rising star with over 358 million streams. Just ten months after its release, the video for “Vulture Island V2,” which features rap star Lil Baby, had racked up more than 43 million views on YouTube. Rob49 also embarked on a sold-out 2022 tour with Nardo Wick, a similarly rising star from Jacksonville. Rob49’s consistency, authenticity and rawness caught the attention of the fans and press alike. In 2023 Rob49 was featured on the historic XXL’s Freshman Class cover, a prestigious annual issue that highlights the most exciting artists in rap. XXL magazine dubbed Rob49 as “the hottest new name out of New Orleans,” further solidifying that title by receiving comparable praise from top media outlets like The Fader, Billboard, HipHopDX & more. Today, Rob49 has had collaborations with top artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, Skilla Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Moneybagg Yo among others. Following the release of his summer 2023 album 4GOD II which went to #8 on i-Tunes HipHop Charts, Rob was nominated for a BET Award for best video, for his collaboration with Peezy, Jeezy, and Real Boston Richey on the song “2 Million Up”.Rob49 saw another spike in success with his collaboration with rising rap star Skilla with viral hit “Mama” also featuring rapper Tay B. “Mama” was an instant hit, reaching top 15 at Urban Radio. Rob49 lent his undeniable voice to one of the largest global rap artists, Travis Scott, with the hit single “Topia Twins'' off of Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed project, “Utopia”. This single landed Rob49 his first Billboard top 100 entry. Rob49 continued to keep his momentum at a high pace, with the release of his 2024 single “Wassam'' featuring legendary artist and fellow New Orleans native, Lil Wayne. Fulfilling a lifelong goal of collaborating with a legendary artist, fueled the success of the record which is steadily growing in streams as well as becoming a fan favorite standout record. Rob49’s refreshing sound, unique voice, cadence and originality will set him apart as he claims his spot as one of the top artists to watch.

About Skilla Baby

Skilla Baby is a 25-year-old rapper from Detroit, Michigan signed to Geffen Records. Skilla has his own unique sonic lane with his searching growl, world-weary rhymes, and ability to crunch out both party records and introspective records with depth. He’s been co-signed by the likes of Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Travis Scott, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Rob49, Jack Harlow and more. Jack even shouted him out on the number 1 record “Lovin On Me” while Skilla’s collab record with Rob49 and Tay B “Mama” charted in the top 15 on Urban Radio. Skilla came from a sports background playing football and basketball and uses that mentality and discipline when approaching music. In 2023 he dropped his project We Eat The Most which included standout record “Icky Vicky Vibes.” His other notable songs include “Gorgeous (feat. City Girls),” “Bae,” and most recently “Plate.” To date he’s received critical acclaim from the likes of XXL, COMPLEX, Pitchfork, Billboard, BET, REVOLT and more. His live show experience includes performing with Offset, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay, Rob49, Summer Walker, in addition to his own sets at Rolling Loud and Morehouse College. Besides having a budding music career, altruism is important to Skilla Baby. He recently partnered with local community leaders on a firearms buyback event to help prevent gun violence in his city. He’s made it a focus for 2024 to not only propel his artistry but also help those in need.