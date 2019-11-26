Ritual Union Festival Heads to Bristol in March

Local promoters Crosstown Concerts are bringing their multi-venue music festival Ritual Union to Bristol for the first time in March 2020 with the help of another local promoter, 1% Of One. For the past three years, Ritual Union has been Oxford's premier one-day festival bringing acts such as Fontaines D.C., Teleman, Peace, Nadine Shah, Gaz Coombes and more to the discerning music fan and this foray into the South West will be no different.

Saturday 28th March will see acclaimed Hampshire multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Marika Hackman head up an eclectic line-up of some of the best new talent and established names in the alternative scene as well as providing a platform to show off some of the best local talent that Bristol has to offer.



Simon Bailey, Ritual Union founder, said; "I'm delighted to be bringing Ritual Union to Bristol for its inaugural year in collaboration with Richard Walsh and the rest of the team at 1% of One. We have an exciting and varied programme lined up and we hope the people of Bristol are going to love it!"



Also announced are Welsh indie-rock group Boy Azooga, postpunk revivalists Squid, Rozi Plain, WillIe J Healey and London two-piece JOHN; but what stands Ritual Union apart from others is the opportunity it provides to support local acts such as Pet Shimmers, Lynks Afrikka and Wych Elm, showcasing why Bristol continues to be at the forefront of musical innovation.



Taking place across key venues on Bristol's Nelson Street - SWX, SWX 2, The Lanes and the legendary Rough Trade, a Ritual Union ticket offers exceptional value for money, giving music fans the chance to enjoy some of the best established and up and coming acts the country has to offer for a brilliant price, all in the setting of one of the most influential and buzzing musical cities in the UK.



Richard Walsh, local promoter, 1% of One, said; "Bristol is thriving like no other music scene in the country. Despite its heritage milestones that span decades and genres, the community of musicians that call the city home are paving a new path to greatness. All the way through the best of electronica, abrasive punk rock, country pop-genius and the breezy world of alternative guitars; peek out the top-tips for 2020 and I guarantee you that Bristol will be indenting those lists in a very big, very crucial way."



Completing today's line-up will be Talk Show, Porridge Radio, Peaness, Klangstof, Leif Erikson, Social Contract, Premium Leisure and Be Good with many more acts still to be announced.

Website: www.ritual-union.co.uk





