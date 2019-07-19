Rising Pop Star Max Releases Brand New Single ACID DREAMS

Today, multi-platinum rising pop star MAX has released his brand new single "Acid Dreams". Nylon exclusively premiered the song yesterday HERE, lauding it "a true celebration of everything perfect about the one you love." Listen to "Acid Dreams" now on all digital streaming platforms HERE and watch an animated video for the track below.

"I knew immediately that this was a special record when I wrote my first verse instantaneously in front of my wife while she was in the room," said MAX. "The song just came together so quickly and naturally when my partner Ryan, from Party Pupils, sent me this idea that he, Alexander Lewis, and Felly worked on together. The beat and the bass just blew me away from the start. It's definitely one of the most soulful tracks off the album."

Listen here:

Featuring a guest verse from Felly and production by Ryan Siegel and Alexander Lewis, the track is filled with psychedelia-tinged synths and elements of soulful funk.

With the breakout success of his hit single "Lights Down Low", MAX garnered a 2019 iHeart Award Nomination for "Best New Pop Artist" as well as a #1 song and multi-platinum certifications across the globe. His 2019 single "Love Me Less" is quickly on its way to repeating that, receiving critical acclaim from GQ and Billboard as well as cracking the top 25 at Top 40 radio.

Since the song's release in April 2019, "Love Me Less" has continued to explode globally and amassed over 500,000 consumed sales worldwide in less than 4 months. The track has been charting on the Spotify viral and top 200 charts since its debut, as well as within the top 100 for both Shazam and Pandora for over 100 days. MAX recently performed the hit single on The TODAY Show and Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, and will be bringing another live rendition of the track to LIVE With Kelly & Ryan on July 25th.



Last week, MAX performed a stunning rendition of the National Anthem at Major League Baseball's 90th annual All-Star Game to a sold-out crowd of 36,000 people as well as millions at home. He is currently in the midst of his completely sold out Intimate AF Tour, which will continue throughout the fall with upcoming dates in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and more over the next several months. For ticket information and a complete list of tour dates, please visit MAX's website here.

About MAX

As an iHeart 2019 'Best New Pop Artist' nominee, MAX has been labeled by Billboard as a top pop-star to watch and a "Young Pop-God" by GQ. Born in New York City, the multi hyphenate artist, actor and dancer has toured the world multiple times over, been featured in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign with Madonna, and starred in critically acclaimed films and television shows. With the breakout success of his 2016 full-length album, Hell's Kitchen Angel, MAX yielded an inescapable smash in the form of his hit-single "Lights Down Low". The song generated half a billion streams globally, earned double platinum certifications in the US and Canada, gold in Holland and Australia, the song soared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reached #7 at Top 40 radio, #1 on Shazam, and #1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Radio airplay chart.



As the track took off, MAX delivered seismic renditions of the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and TRL. "What people loved about 'Lights Down Low' was the story, I'd never been more honest. It just clicked. I only scratched the surface on Hell's Kitchen Angel, though," he goes on to add, "I'm taking even more risks on my next album. I want to be as authentic as possible whether it is about losing people in my life or just who I am as a person. The new music continues to dive deeper into spreading a message of being true to who you are, wearing what you want to wear, loving who you want to love, and being accepting." With his sophomore album on the way and a world tour in the works, 2019 is proving to be a huge year for MAX.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You