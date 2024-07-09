Rising Artist Jake Banfield Set to Release 'Cadillac Coupe' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jake Banfield, the hotly tipped Nashville-based artist and songwriter who has earned a massive fan base across social platforms, is set to drop “Cadillac Coupe,” featuring Anella Herim on Friday, July 26, through Def Jam imprint Varick Street. This genre-bending summer anthem showcases an infectious hook co-crafted by ERNEST, Pink Sweat$, and Dirty Rice (Chris Mackey), seamlessly blending hip-hop beats with vibrant, catchy pop-country melodies and lyrics tailor-made for a windows-down cruise.

“The hook had so much energy and great storytelling that me and Anella wanted to keep that same vibe when writing the rest of it,” Jake shares. “We wanted it to be a song where you could be on a boat, on vacation, in the truck with the windows down, or in any type of setting and it would make you feel good when listening.”

Speaking on the collaboration with Anella, Jake explains, “I originally brought him on my podcast to talk about his music and how he got into the industry and showed him the song because I felt like he could be a perfect feature on it. Him and his team loved the song and sent back a verse in one day and it took the song to another level. We ended up writing verse two and the bridge together and put the final pieces to the puzzle together.”

Earning acclaim on TikTok with more than 1 million dedicated followers — not to mention over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and 300,000+ Spotify monthly listeners — Jake introduces a unique musical perspective. His blend of country music, 80s hair bands, 90s hip-hop, and 2000s pop has been featured on popular Spotify and Apple playlists like “New Music Friday,” “New In Country,” “New Boots,” and “Fresh Finds.”

This summer, Jake will be taking the music to festival stages such as Big Stomp Festival in Louisville, KY on July 27 and launching the 13-city “Nashville Hits The Roof” Tour.

Jake has traversed diverse experiences that have shaped him profoundly. Starting from his early days on the Oklahoma basketball courts to overcoming a game-ending knee injury and navigating the challenges of a global pandemic, Jake has embraced adaptability. Jake Banfield’s music style mirrors his versatility, blending genres to craft a wholly distinctive sound. With exceptional songwriting prowess, formidable vocal talent, and a charming personality, he has positioned himself to make a lasting impression on the charts.

Having grown up in Mannford, Oklahoma, Jake Banfield is intimately familiar with country music. Along the way, he discovered a love for basketball, with every intention of pursuing the sport as a career. However, life took an unexpected turn, and with the help of social media and a guitar bought from a pawn shop, Jake found his way into the music industry. In 2021, Jake took his songwriting talents to the Los Angeles management firm Electric Feel, where he quickly collaborated on songs with Madison Beer, Anne-Marie and Little Mix, and Dalton Mauldin.

Jake was then inevitably drawn back to the South, where he decided to bring his talents to Nashville. “The songwriting is by far the best in the world there,” Jake explains. “So, I ended up taking a one-week trip out to Nashville and just wrote with whoever I could and I fell in love with it even more. About a month later I moved away from home and everyone I knew and went to Nashville and started working with whoever wanted to, whenever they wanted to and it became my second home.” His emotive lyrics, passionate vocals, and distinctive sound have given him the essential platform to stand out amongst the crowd.

Having endured both extreme highs and lows, Jake has become a passionate advocate for mental health. “Previously, I would escape on the basketball court to distract myself from everything, and never speak up,” Jake admits. “Yet, in the solitude of my dorm room I realized I needed to face my anxiety and depression or else I would fall into an even darker place that I didn’t want any part of.” “I will and always be an advocate for mental health and the importance of it,” Jake concludes. “It doesn’t make you weak to say what you’re going through or how you are really feeling. It is actually a strength and super brave.” CATCH JAKE BANFIELD LIVE:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Saturday, July 27 Louisville, KY Big Stomp Festival Saturday, July 27 Nashville, TN Virgin Hotel Friday, August 2 New York, NY Mercury Lounge Thursday, August 8 Orlando, FL Tin Roof Friday, August 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tin Roof Saturday, August 10 Delray Beach, FL Tin Roof Thursday, August 22 Myrtle Beach, SC Tin Roof Friday, August 23 Raleigh, NC Tin Roof Saturday, August 24 Columbia, SC Tin Roof Thursday, September 5 Chicago, IL Tin Roof Friday, September 6 Indianapolis, IN Tin Roof Saturday, September 7 Detroit, MI Tin Roof Thursday, September 12 Fayetteville, NC Tin Roof Friday, September 13 Kansas City, MO Tin Roof Saturday, September 14 St. Louis, MO Tin Roof Thursday, September 19 Nashville, TN Tin Roof

Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb (@rkdeeb)

Comments