ICE SPICE, Lil Yachty Team Up for New Single OUT MY FACE (MY BABY)

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Ice Spice has released 'Out My Face (My Baby),' a new collaboration with Lil Yachty arriving via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. The track is joined by an official music video, directed by AMD and Little Miles (Lil Yachty) and starring both artists, with appearances from Gio, Karrahboo, Concrete Boys, Che Mario, and more.

'Out My Face (My Baby)' arrives as Ice continues an undeniable run of new music and viral moments. Most recently, her 'Big Guy,' created for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, erupted into a global phenomenon fueled by a massive TikTok dance trend. The track has generated more than 4.1 billion views across 4.9 million TikTok creates, climbed to #2 on TikTok's Trending Songs chart, and claimed the #1 spot on YouTube's Daily Top Videos, YouTube Shorts' Weekly Top Songs, and Snapchat's Sounds Chart, while amassing 13 million global streams per week.

The viral smash followed 'Thootie' featuring Dominican star Tokischa, which earned praise from Rolling Stone, who noted that 'catchy rap from Ice Spice over a dembow flow just makes sense,' as well as Song of the Week honors from The New York Times' Popcast. Critic Jon Caramanica praised Ice's 'minimalist swagger' while pointing to 'Big Guy' as the beginning of a new, dominant Ice Spice era. Before that came 'Baddie Baddie,' accompanied by a fashion-forward visual featuring some of Ice's standout moments from Paris Fashion Week.

Beyond music, Ice is continuing to expand her footprint with the launch of her new fragrance, In Ha Mood, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. Designed to magnify confidence without compromising individuality, the fruity floral amber fragrance features Queen Royale Accord — an exclusive note created specifically for Ice's fragrance — majestic rose, and vanilla absolute. The launch marks the latest extension of Ice's aesthetic and personality into the beauty space.

In 2025, Ice teamed up with KATSEYE for 'Gnarly (Ice Spice Remix)' and joined Latto for 'GYATT,' building on the release of Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe). Ice has also steadily expanded her presence beyond music. After contributing 'Barbie World' with Nicki Minaj to the GRAMMY-winning Barbie The Album, she made her cinematic acting debut in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest alongside Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky and recently made her voice-acting debut in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

About Ice Spice

With a sugar rush of playful sensuality and unbothered cool, Ice Spice has established herself as the music world's latest shapeshifting superstar. Since emerging with 'Munch (Feelin' U),' in the fall of 2022, she has reconfigured the raucous energy of the Bronx to make anthems for baddies and their baddie friends—sexy theme songs that ring off in the club or a NY deli, places Ice Spice has no problem turning into her own personal dancefloor.

Powered by singles like 'In Ha Mood' and 'Princess Diana,' as well as the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP, she's collected more than 2.5 billion streams, multiple top 5 Hot 100 singles, and four GRAMMY nominations, including nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Writing for The New York Times, Maya Salam listed Ice Spice as the breakout pop artist of 2023, citing her 'cool, confident, raw' Signature Sound. Meanwhile, Variety listed Like..? as her fourth favorite project of last year, praising her 'sharpshooter flow' and her all-around versatility on the project. For their part, Billboard named Ice Spice 2023's Rookie of the Year. As Rolling Stone put it, 'it's already tough to imagine we ever lived in a world without her.'

Ice Spice's breakout really began with 'Munch (Feelin' U),' a track that quickly became a playgirl's dancefloor bat signal. The song earned Ice Spice her first RIAA-certified Gold plaque before amassing nearly 120 million Spotify streams. After initially releasing the song and its follow-up, 'Bikini Bottom,' she signed a deal with Capitol Records and 10k Projects. From there, she fortified her buzz with 'In Ha Mood' and the Lil Tjay-assisted 'Gangsta Boo.' Both tracks landed on her debut EP, Like..?, a critically acclaimed project that crystallized her star status.

In February 2023, Ice Spice appeared on 'Boy's a Liar Pt. 2,' a PinkPantheress single. That March, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then came the 'Princess Diana' remix with her idol Nicki Minaj. All of that was before she guested on Taylor Swift's 2023 single, 'Karma,' which hit No. 2 on the Hot 100. Ice Spice parlayed that popularity surge into 12 performances as Doja Cat's opening act for The Scarlet Tour, her first time performing in arenas, which set her up for bigger stages, like Coachella, which she hit in April 2024.

Last year, she appeared as the star of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign. That summer, she teamed up with Nicki Minaj again for 'Barbie World,' a single that belonged to the Barbie soundtrack, which peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. She also appeared alongside Ben Affleck for a Dunkin' commercial introducing her MUNCHKIN Drink, a frozen treat named after her dedicated fan base. Google announced Ice Spice as the second-most searched musician of 2023. Ice Spice has a debut album on the way.

About Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum QC artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon known for redefining the boundaries of fashion, hip-hop, and pop. Since breaking onto the scene with his viral hits and signature melodic style, Yachty has consistently pushed creative limits, influencing fashion, music, and youth culture worldwide. He has donned the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V-Man and graced the stage of Saturday Night Live. With chart-topping albums, high-profile collaborations, and ventures into film, television, and business, Yachty's impact extends far beyond music.

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