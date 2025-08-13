Riley Green Sets Deluxe Version of 2024 Album 'Don’t Mind If I Do'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green will release a deluxe version of his acclaimed 2024 album, Don’t Mind If I Do on August 29 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) features six brand-new songs, including “Make It Rain,” a track Green has continued to preview throughout his international Damn Country Music Tour. The newly-added tracks also "Cowboy As It Gets” featuring Randy Houser, and the duet “I Just Need You” with rising artist Hannah McFarland. Pre-save the album here.

In addition to Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), Green recently debuted his “The 90s Country Show” on Apple Music Country last month. In this series, Green takes fans on a nostalgic ride through one of country music’s most influential decades. Across six episodes, the Alabama-born artist revisits iconic hits, and shares how renowned artists from the 90's have shaped both his own journey and the genre itself.

The country star is currently on his largest tour to date, his Damn Country Music Tour, which kicked off in Canada earlier this year, featuring stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, the UK, and more through November. To purchase tickets, visit Green’s website.

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) Tracklist:

“That’s A Mistake” “Change My Mind” “Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)” “Turnin’ Dirt” “Jesus Saves” “Too Early To Drink” “Pick A Place” “Way Out Here” “Waitin’ All Day” “Chip Off The Ol’ Block” “Alchohall Of Fame” “Rather Be” “Good Morning From Mexico” “Torn” “Damn Good Day To Leave” “Looking Back On This” “Don’t Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)” “Worst Way” “Make It Rain” “Cowboy As It Gets (featuring Randy Houser)” “I Just Need You (featuring Hannah McFarland)” “What Am I Supposed To Do Now” “Bet They’re Biting” “One To Willie”

Upcoming Tour Dates:

August 16th, 2025 - Sainte-Hélène-de-Kamouraska, Canada - Lasso 2025 %

August 17th, 2025 - Calgary, Canada - Country Thunder Calgary %

August 21st, 2025 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ?-

August 22nd, 2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center ?-

August 23rd, 2025 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ?-

August 25th, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ?- + (livestreaming on Veeps)

August 28th, 2025 - Corning, CA - Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater @-

August 30th, 2025 - Puyallup, WA - Puyallup Fairgrounds at Washington State Fair %•

September 6th, 2025 - Niagara Falls, Canada - Misty City Music Festival %

September 10th, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town /

September 11th, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town /

September 12th, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town /

September 13th, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham /

September 15th, 2025 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse /

September 16th, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow /

September 18th, 2025 - Belfast, UK - Waterfront Hall /

September 19th, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre /

September 26th, 2025 - Washington, DC - Washington Nationals Park

October 4th, 2025 - Winnsboro, SC - Field & Stream Festival %

October 10th, 2025 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival %

October 23rd, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 1st, 2025 - Gonzales, LA - Boots on the Bayou %

November 6th, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena #~/

November 7th, 2025 - St Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena #~/

November 8th, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - TMobile Center #~/

November 9th, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Hondo Rodeo Fest %

November 13th, 2025 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center #~/

November 14th, 2025 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center #~/

November 15th, 2025 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena #~/

November 20th, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena ~/

November 21st, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #~/

November 22nd, 2025 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena#^$

December 12th, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World

December 13th, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World

May 30th, 2026 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam %

@Vincent Mason

#Jamey Johnson

~Drake White

$Lauren Watkins

-Preston Cooper

?Mike Ryan

•Josh Ross

/Hannah McFarland

^Dustin Lynch

%Festival date

About Riley Green:

Riley Green's songs include the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 3X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half Of Me."

Green has received four Academy of Country Music awards, being previously named a MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces. Combs joined Riley on his PLATINUM No. 1 single “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” the title track to Riley’s 2019 debut album.

The singer-songwriter’s third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do, produced by Dann Huff, arrived on his birthday, October 18, via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Green is currently on the road for his headlining Damn Country Music Tour, which finds him making stops in New York, Nashville, Chicago, and Boston, among many others. Please see dates and learn more at rileygreenmusic.com.