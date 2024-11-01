Ricky Martin to Headline AHF World AIDS Day Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Ricky Martin will headline the annual World AIDS Day concert, presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS service provider. The event takes place on Monday, December 2, 2024 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami (UM) in Coral Gables, Florida. Complimentary tickets are available by registering HERE.

World AIDS Day is commemorated each year on December 1st and is an opportunity for communities to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and remember those we’ve lost. The evening’s event also will feature a performance by renowned DJ and rapper DJ Spinderella, and the AHF Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Dr. Julio Frenk, UM’s outgoing president and chancellor-designate for UCLA.

Multi award-winning Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Ricky Martin, known globally as the “King of Latin Pop,” has used his platform to bring greater awareness and support for various issues around HIV/AIDS, human trafficking, and LGBTQIA+ rights. Dr. Julio Frenk played a pivotal role in launching AHF’s Global Public Health Institute at UM. His groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS response include securing universal access to antiretroviral therapy in Mexico, advancing anti-stigma efforts, fostering global health collaborations, and strengthening public health policies worldwide.

AHF has worked with a diverse array of iconic performers for World AIDS Day events, including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, and Mariah Carey. The global organization has presented its lifetime achievement award to a distinguished list of advocates including Blair Underwood, Harry Belafonte, Debbie Allen, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV. The epidemic continues to impact communities across the nation, with southern states being disproportionately impacted by an increase in new diagnoses annually. Miami/Dade County is the epicenter of the country’s HIV/AIDS epidemic.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.1 million individuals across 47 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

