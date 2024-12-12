Rick Monroe and The Hitmen Release New Single 'Unbridled'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country rock music artist Rick Monroe and The Hitmen, have announced the release of their latest single, "Unbridled," available now on all major streaming platforms. This powerful anthem not only showcases Monroe's signature sound but also carries a heartfelt mission: a percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF), an organization dedicated to preserving and protecting America’s wild mustangs.

"Unbridled" written by Rick Monroe and Bassist Alan Beeler, is a celebration of freedom and the untamed spirit of the wild mustangs that roam the American West. The song's lyrics reflect the beauty and resilience of these majestic animals, while also raising awareness about the challenges they face.

Rick Monroe expresses his passion for this cause, stating, "Wild mustangs are a symbol of our freedom and heritage. With 'Unbridled,' we aim to honor their spirit and inspire others to join in the fight to protect them."

The Mustang Heritage Foundation works tirelessly to promote the adoption and training of wild mustangs, ensuring they have a future and a place in the hearts of Americans. By contributing a percentage of the proceeds from "Unbridled," Rick Monroe and The Hitmen hope to further support MHF’s vital mission and help raise awareness about the importance of preserving these iconic animals.

Fans can listen to "Unbridled" on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, with the option to contribute to the cause via direct links provided with the release. Distribution provided by The Label Group in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

Join Rick Monroe and The Hitmen in their efforts to make a difference. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of the wild mustangs continues to thrive for generations to come.

About Rick Monroe and The Hitmen:

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen, a Nashville-based Country Rock band known for their engaging performances and authentic sound. Whose members include Bobby Perkins on guitar, Jason Bohl on drums, Alan Beeler on bass and Rick Monroe on vocals. With an impressive catalog of music and a dedicated fan base, RMHM continues to make waves in the country rock music scene. For more information, visit www.rickmonroe.com.

About Mustang Heritage Foundation:

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to the preservation and protection of America's wild mustangs. Through various programs, they strive to create opportunities for mustangs and their adopters, ensuring a brighter future for these iconic animals.

