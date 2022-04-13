Richie Quake Recruits Anna Shoemaker for New Single 'Crawl'

Groundbreaking singer-songwriter/producer Richie Quake has joined forces with fellow Brooklyn, NY-based singer-songwriter Anna Shoemaker for "Crawl (Feat. Anna Shoemaker)," available today.

Fraught with shifting temporal energy, the track sees the two critically acclaimed artists, both on the precipice of fame, surrendering to reality as they hunt for satisfaction and success in the city they share.

"People just want to be happy, to feel love, and to be at peace, but everyone goes about that journey in a different way," Quake says. "No matter which path you decide, there are pros and cons that you have to live with. When you look at life, it can become distorted, and the structures that the mind clings to start to lose their shape, like when you say a word over and over again until it becomes meaningless. But you stay on the ride and hope for the best. Chasing highs, riding lows."

"Richie and I just want to be artists and make music and I think this song is about how that can be really fing hard when your worth is based on whether your music goes viral or not ," says Shoemaker.

"Crawl" follows the arrival earlier this year of Quake's New Age heartbreak anthem, "That's Not Love," also written by Shoemaker. The effortlessly psychedelic single was met by euphoric applause by a range of outlets, with PAPER declaring it to be "gorgeous...a warped ballad that's perfect for lazy winter days," and MTV News simply raving, "Richie Quake is crushing hard, but not hard enough to forget his own worth."

Quake is currently poised to embark on a wide-ranging series of North American live dates supporting Dublin, Ireland rapper Rejjie Snow's upcoming "By Myself Tour," set to get underway April 19 at Toronto, ON's Velvet Underground and then traveling through the month. Highlights include stops at such vaunted venues as New York City's Bowery Ballroom (April 21), Los Angeles, CA's Echoplex (April 28), and San Francisco, CA's The Chapel (April 30). Additional dates will be announced.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

APRIL

19 - Toronto, CAN - Velvet Underground *

21 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

23 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage *

26 - Vancouver - Vogue Theatre *

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex *

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

* w/ Rejjie Snow