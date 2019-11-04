Rich Hall Announces UK Tour with New Show

Rich Hall's comedy-music locomotive keeps on rollin' with a brand new tour announced for 2020. Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe will be hitting the road and travelling the UK with 45 dates added this coming spring.

Ever-evolving and ever-changing, Rich Hall's blend of keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism is a "win-win" (Guardian), as sold out crowds across the UK have attested. Since the shows original inception in 2013, fans keep returning as it goes where other comedians wouldn't dare: Barrow-in-Furness for example.

Rich's acclaimed BBC Four documentaries (most recently Working For The American Dream and the upcoming Rich Hall's Red Menace) and his BBC Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers. He's also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You. But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience. Gut-busting, rib-tickling, toe-tapping, and s-kicking, Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe covers the full anatomical spectrum.

Tickets for Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe are on sale now from www.offthekerb.com.

Rich's forthcoming documentary Rich Hall's Red Menace delves in to the Cold War and complex relationship between the US and the USSR. The 90 minute programme will air on BBC Four on Tuesday 5th November at 9pm, as part of the channel's series marking the fall of the Berlin Wall.





