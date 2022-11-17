Rich Brian Unveils New Single 'Vivid' Featuring $Not

Indonesian rapper, singer, and producer Rich Brian unveils a new single and music video entitled "VIVID" featuring Florida rapper $NOT out now via 88rising/Warner Records.

Produced by Rich Brian himself, "VIVID" layers a flute-laden loop above a throwback nineties-style R&B guitar lick, skittering 808s, and swooning strings. Brian and $NOT trade verses back and forth in a hypnotic volley, dissecting relationship ups and downs. It builds towards a biting send-off with the advice to, "Turn your frown around, nobody gives a f."

The accompanying visual brings "VIVID" to life as Rich Brian thwarts off his feelings at a golf course, swinging at frowning golf balls, hoping to absolve his worries with a hole-in-one shot.

"This song was the result of this one week I started listening to Musiq Soulchild & thought to myself what if there's hard ass 808's on this, and turns out it sounds pretty good," Rich Brian says of the track.

In April, Rich Brian made history as one of the first Indonesian artists to play a solo headline set at Coachella. Before his own set, he debuted the single live during 88rising's landmark "Head In The Clouds Forever" extravaganza on the mainstage at the storied festival. He also served up a scorching rendition at the fourth annual sold-out Head In The Clouds Festival at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this past August to an audience of over 35,000, increasing hype and anticipation for its official release.

The single notably arrives on the heels of the surprise EP, Brightside, released earlier this year. The four-track project has already tallied tens of millions of streams and views in addition to inciting widespread critical acclaim. Pitchfork hailed it as "exhilarating," and HYPEBEAST proclaimed, "Brightside is Rich Brian's love letter to rap and serves as a reminder to listeners that at his core, he is still very much a rapper."

Meanwhile, V Man applauded, "This EP sees the artist lean into his emotions and, one could argue, offer up the most intimate version of himself we've seen so far. But don't worry - Brian's signature punchy rap verses are still very much present as well."

Brian also made history by becoming the first Indonesian artist to attract 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Stay tuned for more!

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Dec 3-4 - HITC Jakarta- Community Park Pik2

Dec 9-10 - HITC Manila- SM Festival Grounds Parañaque City

ABOUT RICH BRIAN

Growing up homeschooled in Indonesia, Brian found the Internet to be his English teacher and window to the world beyond. After moving to America alone at the age of 17, Brian has been both awed and humbled by his experiences, as they simultaneously smack him down to Earth and lift him up. After making the leap to America, Brian has experienced all the glory of "making it" - from collaborating with the likes of 21 Savage, Offset, and Playboi Carti, to selling out shows and playing festivals around the world.

Brian's debut project Amen, released in February 2018, garnered widespread critical acclaim and topped the iTunes Hip-Hop charts - a first in history for an Asian musician. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals worldwide, including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud.

In 2019 he released 'The Sailor', Brian's second full-length album. The album received critical acclaim, with Hypebeast proclaiming, "Rich Brian flawlessly tackles his sonic growth and Asian identity."

Featuring production from Bekon & The Donuts, 1Mind, Frank Dukes and Rich Brian himself, 'The Sailor' documents Brian's coming-of-age in the public eye, which has taken him from an Internet-born rapper to an Indonesian icon and hero for Asian youth around the world. The album features singles "100 Degrees", "Yellow", and "Kids", and has been streamed over 550M+ times globally.

After spending months in quarantine, Brian followed up "The Sailor" with the "1999" EP. A sonically diverse project borne out of months of social isolation, the majority of the EP is both self-written and produced.

2021 proved to be a triumphant year for Brian as he reached new heights in his career. Brian notched his first-ever U.S. Top 40 radio hit for "edamame" with bbno$. Brian also played a prominent role in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack - including collaborations with 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake. Brian also just completed production for his feature film debut as the lead role in Jamojaya, directed by the critically acclaimed Justin Chon.