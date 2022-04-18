René Villa Releases Acoustic Ballad 'En Peligro de Extinción'

Costa Rican singer-songwriter and model René Villa releases his sweet acoustic take on the hit Banda song "En Peligro De Extinción." The cover will serve as the first single released on 2022.

Villa describes his version of "En Peligro De Extinción" as a sweet acoustic ballad, and the romantic song about love and loss in a chill mood, featuring Villa's soft, sweet and emotive voice. Fall in love with his version of this song.

As a solo artist, he's released 2 albums and EPs that defy category, traversing intimate singer songwriter, pop, Latin pop, pop rock, electronic and dance. René submitted the first songs he ever wrote, and soon found himself making his debut with "Dónde Estás", under the name of Shory Flores. That fateful turn of events changed his life as a musician, shifting his focus to composition and singing, and sending him on a profoundly winding and rewarding musical journey.

This promising, new artist's first album, "Rawr" was released in July 2021 and is available on all digital platforms.

Listen to the new ballad here: