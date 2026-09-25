Remy Ma Surprise Releases ALIMONY EP with 'Why I Get Married' Video

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For the past two years, Remy Ma's story has been largely told without her. Rather than respond to every headline or public conversation, she has returned to the place where she has always been most comfortable and direct: the music.

Remy Ma begins an entirely new chapter with the surprise release of her new EP, Alimony, which features production from Hitmaka, Ron Browz, Platinum Sellers, Juice Dukes, DJ Mac and Crash Dummy. A new video for 'Why I Get Married?' featuring Keke Wyatt has also been released.

With the Alimony EP, Remy is speaking for herself again, on her own terms, and in her own voice; it is the beginning of her next chapter. The EP arrives amid a renewed creative run for Remy, spanning music, television and digital culture, following her starring role in Lifetime's Don't Trust The Girl Upstairs, her appearance with French Montana and Max B on 'Ever Since You Left Me (Big Bronx Remix)' and the online conversation surrounding her 'W.Y.F.L.' freestyle.

The centerpiece of the Alimony EP is 'Why I Get Married?.' Clever, conversational and unmistakably Remy, 'Why I Get Married?' turns real emotions and shared experiences into sharp storytelling. At its core are the conversations women have with themselves and each other about love, relationships, growth and those moments when you look back and ask, 'Girl, what was I thinking?'

'I wanted this project to feel like a conversation between women,' says Remy Ma. 'We've all had those moments where you call your girls, look at yourself in the mirror, and say, 'girl, what are we doing? Sometimes you laugh, sometimes you learn, but you keep moving. Music has always been a place where I can express myself, and right now I'm really enjoying creating again. I want women to hear this, have fun with it, and see a little bit of themselves in it.'

'My fans have been with me trough every chapter, and I wanted them in the room for this one,' says Remy Ma. For the past few years, there have been so many conversations about me, and so many people telling my story. I didn't feel like I needed to answer everything. I wanted to put that energy into the music. Now I'm ready to let the music speak and experience this next chapter with the people who have continued to support me.'

The Alimony EP is available to purchase and stream at https://lnk.site/1/alimony.

About Remy Ma

Remy Ma is a two-time Grammy Award nominee, two-time BET Award winner for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, rapper, actress and television personality from the Bronx, NY. She broke through with her 2006 debut album There's Something About Remy: Based On A True Story and has since become one of hip-hop's most recognizable voices, known for her sharp lyricism and commanding delivery. Beyond music, she has expanded into film and television, including her recent starring role in Lifetime's Don't Trust The Girl Upstairs. Twenty-years into her career, Remy remains a defining presence in music and culture.

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