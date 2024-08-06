Reggae Rockers IRIEspect Release New Self-Titled Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dub Rock Reggae masters IRIEspect present the "IRIESPECT LP", their eagerly awaited debut offering on Dubshot Records - now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

Recent digital highlights include their single "Blasting" being featured as the best new single in the Tun Up Reggae playlist on Apple Music, achieving 1,000 album streams on Apple Music within the first day of release (July 20th), and accumulating 10,000 all-time streams on Apple Music.

The band has had several recent notable performances, including the Great South Bay Festival in NY with Pepper, Badfish, Tropidelic, and more; supporting the legendary Long Beach Dub Allstars in Richmond, VA, and Ocean Mist, RI; a live on-air performance and interview at Irie Radio at Seacrets Ocean City, MD; and shows with The Quasi Kings at Bowery Electric, NYC, and with Sensamotion at Mercury Lounge, NYC.

IRIEspect has also expanded their reach to markets in RI, CT, MA, NH, PA, upstate NY, NJ, MD, VA, and down the East Coast to FL. They have shared the stage and collaborated with notable artists such as Ballyhoo, Pete Francis of Dispatch, Alific of Stick Figure, Ras Ajai of Dutty Rock (Sean Paul's record label), Marley of Rebelution, Gary Dread of The Movement, Dale & The ZDubs, Roots of Creation, Expendables, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Sid Mills of Steel Pulse, The Grouch, Treehouse, Joe Samba, Sundub, Half Pint, HR of Bad Brains, and many more.

IRIEspect is set to support The Wailers at Paramount NY on October 20th, promising an unforgettable performance. IRIEspect is a six-piece band known for their versatile sound that blends elements of roots, rock, reggae, live dub, hip hop, dancehall, Latin, and more. Their energetic live shows have captivated audiences across over 200 performances in the LI/NYC markets and the surrounding East Coast. Their music appeals to fans of Sublime, Stick Figure, The Elovaters, Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Rebelution, Iration, and more.

