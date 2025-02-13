Recordings by Cat Stevens, Gloria Estefan, & More Inducted to GRAMMY Hall Of Fame

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Recording Academy® has revealed the 2025 inducted recordings to the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®. This year’s additions include eight albums and five singles that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old. The inducted recordings will be honored at the GRAMMY Museum® and Recording Academy’s GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala on May 16, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The Gala will also pay tribute to this year’s label honoree, Republic Records, with performers to be announced at a later date. Tables and seats are now available for purchase HERE.

The 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inducted recordings range from JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt to Cat Stevens’ Tea For The Tillerman to Santana’s Supernatural. Others include recordings by Big Star, Clara Ward, Eddie Floyd, Emmylou Harris, Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, Geeshie Wiley, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, J.D. Crowe & The New South, Linda Martell, and Luther Vandross.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

“The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame serves as a vital bridge between music’s past and present, honoring recordings that have left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape,” added Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “We’re proud to preserve and share these influential works at the annual GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala this spring.”

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2025 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.

The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. With 13 new titles, the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame currently totals 1,165 inducted recordings. The full list of past inducted recordings can be seen here.

2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings

#1 RECORD

Big Star

Album



“COLOR HIM FATHER”

Linda Martell

Single



“CONGA”

Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

Single



“HOW I GOT OVER”

Clara Ward

Single



J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH

J.D. Crowe & The New South

Album



“KNOCK ON WOOD”

Eddie Floyd

Single



“LAST KIND WORDS BLUES”

Geeshie Wiley

Single



NEVER TOO MUCH

Luther Vandross

Album



REASONABLE DOUBT

JAY-Z

Album



SUPERNATURAL

Santana

Album



TEA FOR THE TILLERMAN

Cat Stevens

Album



WRECKING BALL

Emmylou Harris

Album



ZOMBIE

Fela Kuti & Afrika 70

Album

Comments