Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album 'Billboards & Brake Lights' in November

The record’s new single, “Long Black Cadillac,” is out Friday, Sept. 1.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Ray Scott, the independent country artist with “a fathoms-deep singing voice and wicked songwriting wit” (Rolling Stone), is set to deliver his 11th studio album, Billboards & Brake Lights, on Nov. 10.

“Following the admittedly adolescent fun of making Wrong Songs, I wanted to get serious once again and put out a collection of songs that fit that feeling,” says Scott. “The loss of my parents three weeks apart in 2022 was extremely tough, and I wanted to honor them, not only with songs ABOUT them, but also some I knew they loved. The result is what I feel is some of my most inspired work yet.” 

Produced by Jim “Moose” Brown, Billboards & Brake Lights features a litany of musical giants, including three-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and mandolin, and Musicians Hall of Fame member (and 14-time ACM Drummer of the Year recipient) Eddie Bayers, along with Scott’s “painstakingly crafted, mining lyrics and stories that match his top-shelf vocals” (Billboard).

The record’s new single, “Long Black Cadillac,” is out Friday, Sept. 1. Pre-save/add it HERE.

“I was with my wife walking across a parking lot after having dinner one evening, and there was an older model Cadillac hearse parked near us,” Scott says. “I pointed to it and kinda playfully said, ‘Baby, that's how I'm gonna leave you.' As soon as that thought came out, I immediately knew the song would be written in minutes after that... and it was.”

Billboards & Brake Lights marks the North Carolina native’s second album this year, following Wrong Songs: Musings From The Shallow End (3.31)—a satirical collection of irreverent, high-energy honky-tonk tunes.

While hilariously “shallow,” the album sits atop a deep foundation of hard-earned country music cred. Lauded by American Songwriter for delivering “the kind of country that reaches inside your heart and gives it a two fisted squeeze,” Scott co-wrote Clay Walker's 2003 hit "A Few Questions" and Randy Travis' "Pray for the Fish” before releasing his 2005 debut album, My Kind of Music.

True to his 2021 album Cover The Earth, Scott is an international touring artist, with recent shows in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Norway and Spain. Visit here for tour dates.



