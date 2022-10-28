Ray Palousek Releases Newest EP FEELINGS
Feelings is a collection of songs meant to help share his journey through life with his audience.
Traveling artist Ray Palousek has released his newest EP, titled 'Feelings,' which will be available October 28th on all digital streaming platforms. You can click here to listen to 'Feelings.'
Ray Palousek's newest EP release, titled 'Feelings,' is a collection of songs meant to help share his journey through life with his audience. Driven by personal experiences, Palousek is able to convey importance with the idea of expression, as well as sharing these experiences with his audience.
Each song within the EP conveys a different tone solely based on lyrical content. While "Embers in the Breeze" conveys the height of happiness within a relationship, "Not Your Baby" showcases the overall devastation one can experience when it doesn't work out in the end.
The lyrics within the EP are a point of focus within the release, as Palousek tells his own story of love and heartbreak. With soothing vocals and simple yet meaningful lyrics, Palousek visualizes simpler, melancholic times in his life, and portrays them in his music. The songs within 'Feelings' help emphasize these emotional connections, both new and old.
Connect with Ray
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raypalousek
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raypalousek/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDPeBHMtyodJ4qVSYSEESjg?app=desktop
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, 'Things I Need To Say' propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like 'Burn This House Down' and 'After All These Years' and innovative, award-winning music videos like 'Why Is the Bluebird Blue' and 'Making Things Up as I Go,' Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”
October 27, 2022
K.K. Hammond is recognized as the 'Queen of Horror Blues' music. Her 2023 album release, 'Death Roll Blues' goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
October 27, 2022
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.
Erica Rabner Releases First Jewish Kids & Family Album, “Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!”
October 27, 2022
Award-winning songwriting team Erica Rabner and Brian Blake will release their first Jewish EP, 'Hanukkah! Chanukah! Hannukah!' with Platoon on November 18th, 2022. This release follows the success of their movement album, 'Stomp, Shake, & Shuffle' in October and three Jewish-holiday-themed singles released in the last two years.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.