Ray Benson and Marc Copland Submit IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE for Grammy Consideration
The ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL leader and Copland recorded standards and originals with no charts or arrangements at Bismeaux Barn studio in Austin.
Ray Benson and Marc Copland have submitted their album 'In the Blink of an Eye' for GRAMMY consideration in the categories of Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album.
The two recorded the album at Benson's Bismeaux Barn studio in Austin with no charts, no set arrangements and all live performances. The song selections span from the standards to Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and even a couple of Benson's originals.
The second sons of two wartime buddies who became brothers-in-law, Benson and Copland grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs of the 50s and 60s. Although the pair have shared musical interests, their careers ultimately followed separate paths.
Benson has led GRAMMY award-winning Western Swing band ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL for over 55 years. The group started in Paw Paw, WV, and has been based in Texas since 1974. In addition to releases with The Wheel and on his own, Benson has been a producer for such artists as Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, George Strait, Toots and the Maytals, Lyle Lovett, The Manhattan Transfer, Aaron Neville and many more. Named Texan of the Year in 2011 and Texas State Musician in 2004, Benson was also inducted into the Texas Music HOF in 2025, won the 2009 Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award, and was on the 2015 Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame. Benson can be heard on his weekend radio show 'Austin Outer Limits' on the SiriusXM channel Willie's Roadhouse.
This collection of jazz interpretations is a culmination of close family ties and over half a century spent in the same trade of playing gigs and making records.
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