DJ Cassandra to Perform at ACL Fest Main Lineup Debut
The Austin-based DJ and classically trained pianist returns to ACL after previous performances on the Bonus Tracks stage.
After an epic Weekend One set, DJ Cassandra is gearing up for Weekend Two, at 2 p.m. on the Tito's Stage this Saturday, Oct. 10! As part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival main lineup for the first time, Cassandra will be joined by a group of local Austin musicians for a set with original mixes that bring together her roots as a musician with the high-energy, multi-genre sound she's become known for behind the decks.
It's a full-circle Austin moment for Cassandra, whose ACL story began years ago as a volunteer in the artist area. She later returned to perform on the Bonus Tracks stage two years in a row, and this October, she'll officially make her main lineup debut.
An Austin-based, classically and jazz-trained pianist, composer, producer, and DJ, Cassandra studied composition and film at The University of Texas at Austin before building a career that has taken her across festival stages, major events, and creative collaborations. She has shared stages with Willie Nelson, Teddy Swims, Portugal. The Man, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, RUN DMC, LP Giobbi, and Miss Milan, and has worked with Formula 1, Gucci, Sports Illustrated, Google, The Recording Academy, SXSW, the CMT Awards, and more. In 2025, she also made history as the first woman to win Best DJ at the Austin Music Awards.
Cassandra is currently working on a new album that brings together the many sides of her musical background as she moves into this next chapter of her work. Her latest single, 'Sedona' by Call Me Cass, offers a first glimpse of what's to come and is out now - click here to listen to 'Sedona.' Stay tuned for more new music from Cassandra!
If you're heading to ACL, be sure to catch Cassandra at 2 p.m. on the Tito's Stage this Saturday!
You can learn more about Cassandra on her website and follow along on Instagram.
Photo Credit: John Jackson
Photo Credit: John Jackson
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