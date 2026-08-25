ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL, Sara Evans to Perform at The Newton Theatre

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The Newton Theatre has announced two upcoming concerts: Asleep at the Wheel on Sunday, October 18, 2026, and Sara Evans's Holiday Road Tour on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Asleep at the Wheel

Sunday, October 18, 2026 | 6 p.m. doors | 7 p.m. concert

The Newton Theatre | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, August 28, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, August 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Event link: https://skypac.org/asleep-at-the-wheel/

For over 50 years, Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson has been traversing the globe as an ambassador of Western swing music and introducing its irresistible sound to generation after generation. More than 100 musicians have passed through the Wheel, but Benson remains the front man and the keeper of the vision, in the process racking up more than 30 albums, 10 Grammy awards and literally millions of miles on the road. Asleep at the Wheel represents an important cornerstone of American roots music, even though some of its members and audiences represent a new generation. That far-reaching appeal remains a testament to Benson's initial vision.

Sara Evans: Holiday Road Tour

Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 7 p.m. doors | 8 p.m. concert

The Newton Theatre | 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, August 28, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, August 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $80.

Event link: https://skypac.org/sara-evans/

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades — her five No. 1 singles include 'No Place That Far,' 'Suds In The Bucket, 'A Real Fine Place To Start,' 'Born to Fly' and 'A Little Bit Stronger'. Several of those #1's spent two weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Overall, she's had 15 songs chart in the top 20.

Evans' 'stunning, country voice' (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, 'Born to Fly' from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans' discography also includes the multi-platinum selling studio albums 'Real Fine Place' and 'Restless' as well as the gold-certified projects 'Stronger' and 'No Place That Far'. Evans is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Photo Credit: Andrew Dalton



Photo Credit: Andrew Dalton

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