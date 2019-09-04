Rapsody and Vevo Share Live Performance of Serena

Vevo announces Rapsody as the next artist in their new Ctrl series with a performance of "Serena" premiering today.

Watch the performance below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Rapsody's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Burna Boy, NAV, Flipp Dinero and A$AP Ferg.

Named after the Bible's original woman, EVE is dedicated to the celebration and empowerment of women of color worldwide. Each song on the album is titled after a legendary black female, helping shed light on the people that have served as inspirations for Rapsody through the years: from longest-reigning female Egyptian Pharaoh Hatshepsut to 19th century African-American abolitionist and freedom fighter Sojourner Truth; from music legends Nina Simone and Aaliyah to poet Maya Angelou; from athlete Serena Williams to cultural icons Whoopi Goldberg, Iman, Tyra Banks, and Michele Obama, plus others.

EVE succeeds Rapsody's two previous albums, both praised by critics at-large -- the 2012 debut The Idea of Beautiful and 2017's Laila's Wisdom, which featured a star-studded group of guests (Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, Busta Rhymes, Musiq Soulchild, etc) and made her a bonafide rap star. Laila's Wisdom was nominated for two Grammys® in 2018: Best Rap Song (for "Sassy") and Best Rap Album, making her the only female nominated in the latter category that year. The groundwork laid prior to Laila's Wisdom included her outstanding verse on Anderson.Paak's "Without U" and her first GRAMMY nomination for her exceptional performance on Kendrick Lamar's sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly.

"Serena" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





