Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Randy Rogers Band to Launch SONGBOOK Tour Dec 31, 2026
The Texas country act will perform their collaboration album featuring Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, Koe Wetzel, and Dierks Bentley.
Randy Rogers Band has announced the initial tour dates for their 2027 Songbook Tour. Kicking off with a New Year's Eve show in Broken Arrow, OK, the band is bringing their high-energy musicianship throughout the Mid-West and South, including Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium. Credited as being foundational for the Texas Country/Red Dirt sound, and the inspiration for many acts out of the Texas music scene, this brotherhood of musicians have spent over two decades creating an unshakable legacy. Additional dates for the Songbook Tour are coming soon.
Tour Dates
12.31.26 | Broken Arrow, OK | Regent Bank Amphitheater**
01.05 - 10.27 | Musicfest 2027 | Steamboat Springs, CO***
02.03.27 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater**
02.04.27 | Columbia, MO | The Blue Note**
02.05.27 | Chicago, IL | Joe's on Weed Street**
02.06.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium**
02.12.27 | Montgomery, AL | Montgomery Performing Arts Center**
02.26.27 | San Antonio, TX | San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo*
*On sale now
**Public on sale available on October 30th at 10:00am Central Time
***Musicfest passes available beginning November 11th
Recently, the band announced their upcoming collaboration album, Songbook, out on January 22nd. This album revisits 15 chart-topping and fan-favorite songs from their extensive catalog and breathes new life into each one alongside some of the band's notable friends including Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Ty Myers, Dierks Bentley, Wade Bowen and more. The first release off the upcoming album features 2026 CMA 'Album of the Year' nominee, Parker McCollum, as he joins the band for a revitalized rendition of the epic tale of 'Tommy Jackson' – out now.
Randy Rogers Band is currently on the road across Texas throughout the Fall with 2027 tour dates on sale soon. For additional information, including tickets, please visit RandyRogersBand.com.
About Randy Rogers Band
As Country music continues broadening its influence in every corner of the modern soundscape, the quickly growing 'Red Dirt' genre, which encapsulates the Western lifestyle and outlaw sound, is taking centerstage lead by acts such as the influential Randy Rogers Band. For over 20 years, the band's roster and traditional approach has remained unchanged and inspired the surge in a new generation of artists. Acts such as Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann all began their musical careers on the building blocks set forth by Randy Rogers Band. The band's second album, Rollercoaster, is applauded as one of the most impactful collections in the Texas music scene. The influence of this record garnered the band bookings in venues once thought out of reach and made them a pillar of Texas Country music. In 2024, the record celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the Randy Rogers Band released a re-mastered/re-sequenced edition of Rollercoaster to commemorate the music that ignited their long-lasting journey as a staple Texas music act. Last year, the band released their EP, The Going, which blended traditional Texas Country roots with contemporary instrumentation and featured tracks 'Break Itself,' title track 'The Going' and 'Is This Thing Workin'' featuring fellow Texan, Parker McCollum. Next, Randy Rogers Band is set to release their album Songbook – a collaborative project that revisits 15 years of their most impactful songs reimagined with some of today's most notable Country music artists. Songbook is out on January 22nd.
Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith
Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith
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