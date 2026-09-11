Rakim, Kurupt & Masta Killa Release RABBIT Single & Video

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Hip-hop artists Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa will release their collaborative album, THE GODBODY, on 9.18.26.

'Ain't No Fun When The Rabbit Has The Gun'

After announcing the album with the first Rakim solo, self-produced track in fifteen years, 'A Different Kind,' which trended on social media on two different occasions upon its release, the trio is back with the third visual from the album, 'Rabbit,' which is now available at all DSPs.

THE GODBODY is more than an album, it's a landmark moment for Hip-Hop; but its also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop's most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity.

Recorded across both coasts: Kurupt representing California and Masta Killa and Rakim representing New York, the project was built to showcase the diversity and versatility of the trio while embodying a vision first imagined by the late Tupac Shakur; to unite the greatest emcees from the East and West Coasts into a single, undeniable body of work. THE GODBODY delivers on that vision, aiming to give fans the feeling of 'One Nation.'

THE GODBODY is produced in its entirety by Rakim and Nick Wiz, and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin among others.

The album can be pre-ordered on vinyl, CD, cassettes and merch bundles at https://dpgwutanggodbodylp.com/.

The Godbody Tracklist

Goin' Down FEAT Kokane

DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG

Rock Ya Body FEAT Ghostface Killa, Raekwon & Daz Dillinger

Push The Button

Rabbit

God Speak (Interlude) FEAT Eminem & Jay-Z

A Different Kind (Rakim Solo Track)

Is It Love

Thelonius FEAT Buckshot, Rim & Trigga

Nights Over Brooklyn (Masta Killa Solo Track) (Prod Nick Price)

I'm Good (Remix)

Upstate introspective FEAT Killa Sin

Still Ill FEAT Kool G Rap & KRS-One

Nine & Chrome Fiend (Kurupt Solo track)

Rabbit (Remix) FEAT Snoop Dogg

All songs produced by Rakim & Nick Wiz unless otherwise noted.

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