Jenn Em Releases "DON'T BE AFRAID OF LOVE" on DEATH ROW RECORDS

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Death Row Records rising pop artist Jenn Em has returned with her new single 'Don't Be Afraid of Love,' a smooth, '70s-inspired track that pairs a feel-good groove with a message about letting go of fear and allowing yourself to fall in love.

Produced and written by Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Bereal, who has worked with artists including JAY-Z, Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, and Raphael Saadiq, 'Don't Be Afraid of Love' pairs a bouncy bassline and soulful production with a nostalgic '70s-inspired sound that feels tailor-made for the skating rink. The upbeat track encourages listeners to let go of hesitation, embrace the excitement of a new connection, and take a chance on love, creating a feel-good record with a timeless message.

Jenn Em's journey is one of persistence and reinvention. From playing violin at esteemed venues like the Kennedy Center and the White House to collaborating with hip-hop heavyweights like Chief Keef, the Maryland native has forged a distinct musical path. In high school, she shifted her focus to songwriting, gaining regional traction with a remix of Wale's 'Nike Boots,' which landed on local radio and earned her an opening spot for the D.C. rapper.

After moving to L.A., she continued to make waves, contributing vocals to Chief Keef's 'Ain't Missing You' and expanding her network. Now signed to Death Row Records under Snoop Dogg's mentorship, Jenn blends pop, R&B, and hip-hop into a genre-defying sound. Collaborating with West Coast producer Fredwreck and contributing to Snoop's Mount Westmore album further cemented her place in the industry. As Death Row's first female pop artist, Jenn is poised to break boundaries and redefine expectations.

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