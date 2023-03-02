Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Raegan Sealy Releases Cinematic Ballad 'Killing Song'

Mar. 02, 2023  

Indie-soul artist Raegan Sealy has released her latest single, "Killing Song," a ballad about coming to terms with the cracks in a relationship. Following the release of her debut single "Make 'em Jealous," "Killing Song" is available to stream and download on all digital and streaming platforms worldwide.

Taking inspiration from soul and classical harmonies, "Killing Song" is dominated by the violin and piano, whose melodies blend together in a delicate, poignant display of openness. In the song, Sealy lets listeners into her Harlem house, an intimate space of vulnerability inhabited by her and the mice that become a metaphor for a crumbling relationship in the song.

The striking exposure of this private emotional and physical sphere is concealed effortlessly by the song's wit, full of wordplay. Coming to terms with the ultimate and inevitable downfall of a relationship, Sealy's soul-pop vocals are equally soft-spoken and assertive, filling the oceans between the confidence and irony of her storytelling and the emotion-filled delivery of her performance.

The Brooklyn-based performer says "Killing Song" "is about all those little nagging problems in relationships that you know are there but don't want to address - because you know that killing the problems will also kill the relationship."

Opening a can of worms, Raegan Sealy uncovers these tiny problems, pulling a string and witnessing the entire ensemble unfold before her eyes as she dwells on the infestation of the "most adorable, tiny, destructive little metaphors."

Scouring every nook and cranny of the apartment, she finds herself alone at last - reveling in the finality of the situation. The track's cinematic, orchestra-like arrangement sets the tone for this monumental, painstakingly stunning display of solitude. "Killing Song" was produced by Robin Buyer, who also produced her lead single "Make 'em Jealous."

Raegan Sealy is committed to storytelling through her wit and layered metaphors. Outside of music, Sealy is an advocate and teaching artist. She received a Fulbright Scholarship in 2015, one of the most prestigious academic scholarships in the world, along with her MFA from The New School. Continuing to sing and perform poetry, she has opened for Shane Koyczan, Kae Tempest, and Ice T.

She even gave the first official TED Talk entirely in rhyming verse in 2019. Now based in Brooklyn, Sealy takes inspiration from a diverse range of artists from the Arctic Monkeys and Lana Del Rey to Yebba, Self Esteem, and Marina - beautifully fusing her musical and writing talents to share her life experiences as a soul-pop singer-songwriter.

The writing is on the wall in "Killing Song" - reflecting on turning points and the inevitability of turbulent situations bursting at the seams. Brimming with double entendres and poignant images of the artist's independence and endurance to purify every corner, "Killing Song" is a strikingly grand performance of awareness and resilience.

Listen to the new single here:



