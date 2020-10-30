Rad Horror Lose Themselves With 'Everybody But Myself'

Listen below!

Los Angeles based Rad Horror writes songs about introspection with mass appeal. They leverage the unflinching honesty of the voice inside our heads to craft heartbreaking songs that go down easy thanks to smooth, often upbeat production. New single "Everybody But Myself" is the perfect example of this idea in action. The song examines the problem of caring about others - while sacrificing our own needs. It brings together the kind of shimmering indie rock sound that feels made for a coming of age movie or streaming series and couples it with an unabashed examination of someone who forgets to put themselves first.

The band's Dylan Jackson Scott says "Everybody But Myself' creates an inner dialogue with one's self about the realization you've given everything you have to people in your life, and yet they yearn and beg for more. It sometimes takes a bit of time to learn how much and for how long you've been taken advantage of, whether in love and caring or in monetary and material objects. We enjoy wonderful and amazing times with these people, but great advantage is taken and rears its ugly head... We bloom into colorful flowers of resentment: We become hideous versions of our once recognizable selves".

He continues: "With the "Everybody But Myself" video, which was directed by the band's Cory Ingram - we decided to create a simple visual, depicting an objective look at yourself. It's the perspective we all long for, the truest form of self-awareness. In everyday society, we find it hard to look at ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves the truth. Who are we really? How well do we truly know ourselves? Are we all victims hiding behind our collective unconscious? Sometimes it's hard to know."

Rad Horror developed an infectious cult following in Los Angeles with their high-energy performances and unified sing-a-longs. Songs like 'Benzos and Cigarettes', 'Stay Out', "Teenage Love' and 'Mad At The World' have led to more than 5 million cumulative streams of the band's music. The group has grown into an internationally recognized act as they've toured Europe and the US opening for double-platinum artists such as lovelytheband, Dreamers, and #1 Alternative chart artist The Unlikely Candidates. Scott's uniquely unusual voice is universally recognized by Rad Horror fans everywhere as their LA cult following has now become global. Plans for a 2021 tour are in the works, and will be announced as soon as touring can safely start up again.

