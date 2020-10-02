Rachel Norman Releases New Single 'Fairway Drive'

Her first single since her debut EP Resist serves as a bouncy nostalgic ode to the singer’s hometown.

Rising pop singer-songwriter Rachel Norman has released her latest single "Fairway Drive." Her first single since her debut EP Resist serves as a bouncy nostalgic ode to the singer's hometown and sets the tone for her upcoming music.

Written by Rachel Norman, with production and instrumentation by Michael Abisuo of Behind the Curtains Media and additional production by Luke Aymon, "Fairway Drive" is an electronic organic production with natural and thoughtful vocals from Norman that create a contemporary live sound.

"I wrote Fairway Drive while driving home one day in March. I really enjoy improvising lyrics and melodies while on the highway. I'll be belting alone in the car listening to my favorite artists, and a melody will come into my head. That's when I turn the music off, press record in my voice memos, and just start improvising. I came home that day and drafted up the chords on my keyboard," says Norman. "Fairway Drive is dedicated to everyone's road trip home. A celebration of nostalgia, and a commemoration of friendship. I hope that Fairway Drive makes you smile."

Norman released her debut EP Resist in 2019 to critical acclaim. Take Effect Reviews described the EP as "a grand introduction to the world." She is slated to release more music in 2020.

Rachel Norman is soulful pop songstress based in NYC, well known for her talents as a vocalist. Her voice is described by Thinking Lyrically as having "a tone that strikes you from the moment you hear it. [She] is clearly a born singer. A chocolatey tone, smooth to the ear, Norman makes songs that really accentuate her incredible voice."

Her style has been compared to Tori Kelly and Ariana Grande. "Norman knows her way around universally embraceable song craft, and the hints of jazz, textured melodies, and soothing grooves make each tune present a candidate for becoming the next household name pop artist," says Take Effect Reviews.

Norman has collaborated with Luke Aymon, jazz composer/pianist Jason Leonhard, songwriter/guitarist Kris Wong, DJ/producer CLOCKWORK DJ, and Mike Abiuso of Behind the Curtains Media.

She is also an actor who has been seen on NYC stages and beyond.

Listen to "Fairway Drive" here:

